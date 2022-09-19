Bullfrogs place third at midseason tournament
The first significant threat of rain during the 2022 school year didn’t keep the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team from hitting the links at the Valley Foothill League North Midseason Tournament Monday at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton.

The Bullfrogs placed third overall with a team score of 409. Argonaut placed first (330), followed by Ripon (354), Bret Harte, Escalon (417), Sonora (444), Summerville (506) and Amador (597). Ripon’s Gabbi Ilardi earned medalist honors by shooting a 67. 

