Bullfrogs place third at midseason tournament

The first significant threat of rain during the 2022 school year didn’t keep the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team from hitting the links at the Valley Foothill League North Midseason Tournament Monday at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton.
The Bullfrogs placed third overall with a team score of 409. Argonaut placed first (330), followed by Ripon (354), Bret Harte, Escalon (417), Sonora (444), Summerville (506) and Amador (597). Ripon’s Gabbi Ilardi earned medalist honors by shooting a 67.
“They all played fantastic,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “This is their best tournament score yet in four years. They improved by 75 strokes over last year’s midseason tournament and 58 strokes over the end of the season tournament. They are all doing so well. They really stepped up to pull out the third-place finish today. As usual, I’m very, very proud of their accomplishments this year.”
Bret Harte was led by senior Mackenzie Carroll, who shot a team-low 92; senior Carly Hickman shot a 97; senior Makenna Robertson carded a 108; sophomore Maggie Kristoff shot a 112; and junior Megan Scott finished the round by shooting a 115.
Bret Harte (3-2 VFL) will take on Summerville on Tuesday and Amador on Thursday. Both matches will be on the road.
