Bullfrogs fall in third-place game at BH tournament

The Bullfrogs ended their own Bret Harte High School Basketball Tournament with a 62-35 loss to Del Campo in the third-place game Saturday afternoon at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Bret Harte finished its own three-day tournament 1-2.

Del Campo started hot and scored 25 points in the opening quarter and the Bullfrogs could only counter with eight. By halftime, Del Campo had a 35-15 lead. Bret Harte scored 20 points in the second half, while Del Campo scored 27.

Bret Harte junior Jaden Stritenberger scored a game-high 19 points; Carston Weidmann scored 10; while Kenny Scott, Bradey Tutthill and Erik Trent all scored two points in the loss.

Following the tournament, Bret Harte’s overall record is 4-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.