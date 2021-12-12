Bullfrogs fall in third-place game at BH tournament

The Bullfrogs ended their own Bret Harte High School Basketball Tournament with a 62-35 loss to Del Campo in the third-place game Saturday afternoon at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Bret Harte finished its own three-day tournament 1-2.
Del Campo started hot and scored 25 points in the opening quarter and the Bullfrogs could only counter with eight. By halftime, Del Campo had a 35-15 lead. Bret Harte scored 20 points in the second half, while Del Campo scored 27.
Bret Harte junior Jaden Stritenberger scored a game-high 19 points; Carston Weidmann scored 10; while Kenny Scott, Bradey Tutthill and Erik Trent all scored two points in the loss.
Following the tournament, Bret Harte’s overall record is 4-3.