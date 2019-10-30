Athlete of the Week: Kadyn Rolleri

In her very first varsity Mother Lode League cross country meet, Bret Harte High School freshman runner Kadyn Rolleri fit right in. At the final MLL dual meet of the season, Rolleri placed sixth overall with her time of 20:54.
“I feel like I did OK,” Rolleri said. “If I practiced a little harder, I could have done a little better. But I was pretty proud of how I did my first time running against all those varsity runners.”
Rolleri looks to replicate her strong performance at the MLL cross country championships on Wednesday at Frogtown outside Angels Camp.
“I’d like to keep my head held high and hopefully be proud by the end of the race,” Rolleri said.