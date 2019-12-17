Bullfrogs pick up victory on home hardwood

Trailing 16-11 with 5:41 to play in the second quarter against the Escalon Cougars, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team went on a 7-0 run to take the lead and never gave back. The Bullfrogs knocked off Escalon 42-31 Tuesday night in Angels Camp for their first home victory of the year.
“We did a lot of things well,” Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson said. “The girls worked really hard. I think there are still some things that we need to work on, but we are growing and getting better.”
Bret Harte junior Mikenna Grotto started the night by scoring six points in the opening seven minutes. Grotto could feel that she, and the rest of the team, were clicking early.
“You can feel the energy of the team early in the game and we as a team can just feel it,” Grotto said.
With 1:25 to play in the first quarter, Grotto made a jumper to cut the Escalon lead to 11-9. But right after her basket, Grotto committed her third foul of the game and spent the rest of the night in foul trouble.
“It’s tough and a little disheartening because I know that I can’t continue to do that or else I won’t be able to play throughout the game,” Grotto said. “I just have to try my best to keep going as hard as I can without getting called for a foul.”
Bret Harte junior Haylee Maddeaux scored with under a minute to play in the opening period to tie the game 11-11. Escalon began the second quarter by outscoring Bret Harte 5-0. Down by five, Bret Harte put together its biggest run of the night. Freshman Aariah Fox made a baseline floater and Maddeaux followed with a free throw and a jumper from the elbow. And with 13 seconds left in the first half, Jaycee Davey scored to give the Bullfrogs an 18-16 halftime advantage.
The third quarter was all about Bret Harte controlling the rebounds. Fox scored the first basket of the second half following a rebound and junior Jaden Arias and Grotto also scored points after pulling down an offensive board. Bret Hart went on a 6-0 run with points from Shayna Wakefield, Fox and Grotto. Hodson feels that runs are helped out with strong defensive play, which is what his team produced.
“Those runs are because of our defense,” Hodson said. “When we get those good looks on defense, we get turnovers and that turns into good looks on offense.”
Bret Harte led 34-25 to begin the fourth quarter and Davey hit a long field goal to extend the lead by two. In the final eight minutes, the Bullfrogs got three points from Fox, two from Arias and one for Maddeaux.
Fox led Bret Harte in scoring with 11 points; Grotto scored 10; Maddeaux and Arias each had six; while Davey and Wakefield scored four in the win.
Bret Harte (3-8) will face Highlands at 5 p.m., Thursday in the opening round of the San Juan Challenge.