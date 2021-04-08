Senior night doesn't end with a Bullfrog victory

Jeff Gouveia was filled with a mixture of emotions following Bret Harte’s 3-1 home loss to the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday evening at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The first-year head coach had just experienced his first senior night as the head of Bret Harte’s program and for the first time, he had to say goodbye to his senior players.
But Gouveia also had to say so long to the rest of his squad, which only got to play five of the eight scheduled games. It was obvious that Gouveia and his players wanted more soccer, but that didn’t stop Gouveia from enjoying his time with his team during the short season.
“I’m overjoyed,” Gouveia said. “It’s hard to watch these seniors and sense their emotion that they don’t get to do this again. That’s hard, but everybody else is coming back. We have a very young team. Everybody but three players will be back next season.”
In only their second home game of the year, and their first since March 18, the Bullfrogs put up a tough fight against one of the top teams in the Mother Lode League. The Mustangs were the first squad to put a goal on the board, which came with 20:15 to play in the first half.
Although Argonaut controlled possession for much of the opening 40 minutes, Bret Harte was able to move the ball onto the Mustangs side of the field a number of times. One of the best chances the Bullfrogs got to score came late in the half. Bret Harte senior Luis Vidales headed a corner kick that bounced off the side of the goal. A game-tying header was only inches off, but nonetheless, Bret Harte continued to trail 1-0.
The Bullfrogs finally put one in the back of the net right before halftime. Junior JB Pryor sent a perfect pass to freshman Brian Rojas, who blasted a shot for Bret Harte’s only goal of the game.
“I was so happy for the team that I was able to tie it up,” Rojas said. “We had momentum. It felt like a new game.”
Walking onto the field to begin the second half, Pryor felt that with the Rojas goal giving his team some confidence, that the final 40 minutes was up for grabs.
“I could feel the adrenaline pump through my body,” Pryor said. “I really thought that we were going to come around at that point and maybe even win the game.”
The score remained 1-1 for less than four minutes into the second half. A deep shot went just inches over Bret Harte’s Bennett Livanos’ hands for what turned out to be the game-winning shot.
Trailing by one, the Bullfrogs did all they could to once again tie the game up. With time becoming a factor, crowds on both sides of the field began to make more noise and even the Bret Harte bench, which was filled with injured Bullfrogs, were standing and trying to will their squad to victory.
“I was feeling a little bit of desperation, but I could also feel encouragement from the fans and everybody getting really into it,” Pryor said. “That pushes me to try my hardest.”
While Bret Harte was trying to tie the game, Argonaut capitalized on a Bullfrog defensive miscue and scored its third goal of the night, which came with 2:16 to play.
Even though all three Argonaut goals were scored on Livanos, Gouveia had nothing but positive remarks about his goalie following the game.
“Bennett is a new keeper by all accounts,” Gouveia said. “This is only his second real season doing it, but he’s now playing like a veteran. He was trained by the best and it shows. Fortunately, we’ll get him for another season. I couldn't be more proud of Bennett.”
Bret Harte finished the season 1-3-1 in Mother Lode League play. The Bullfrogs should have played three more games, all of which were supposed to be against Summerville. Of the eight scheduled games, Bret Harte only got to compete in five.
“I’m kind of upset,” Pryor said about not getting to play all eight games. “I feel like we kind of got robbed out of our season with only five games. It’s better than nothing, but it kind of sucks knowing that we only got to play five games this season.”