Idea born pre-pandemic finds roots in willing, enthusiastic students

The main focus for Jacey Porovich as she led her Bret Harte High School volleyball team onto the Argonaut High School campus in the fall of 2019, was picking up a league victory over the Mustangs to stay in the hunt for a possible league title.
But once she arrived at the Argonaut gym, she couldn’t help but notice who was assisting her visiting squad get comfortable and settled in for an evening of volleyball. Argonaut students wearing matching T-shirts were essentially running the event.
The Mustang students showed the Bullfrog players and coaches to the locker room, supplied water, ran the scoreboard and scorers’ table and did countless other jobs that are typically handled by adults. Porovich was so impressed with the Argonaut students, she immediately began thinking that a program like that is exactly what is needed at Bret Harte.
Even while she was coaching the game, the thought of having a student-led program to run Bret Harte sporting events stayed in her head. The next day, Porovich, who is also a Bullfrog teacher, began talking to fellow staff members and began putting her idea into action.
Even with no sporting events yet to take place in the 2020-21 school year, Porovich has been running a sports management class at Bret Harte. Her class is modeled after what she saw that fall night in Jackson.
“I was extremely impressed with what they were doing,” Porovich said. “The students had their shirts on to let you know that they were the event staff and they met me at the door, showed me to the bench, took us to where the locker room was and where to get water. They even had students running the scoreboard and scorers’ table and all of the audio. It was impressive. It was the most enjoyable experience I’ve had at a visiting high school.”
The inaugural class, which is made up of 13 students who are both athletes and non-athletes, has had nearly a full year to talk about what their goal is and how to help bring excitement and positivity to every Bret Harte sporting event.
“One of our big things is to bring more school spirit to Bret Harte,” sophomore Lily Maygren said. “We want kids to be excited to go to sporting events. We want to have a good time and show that Bret Harte is spirited. We want to increase the positive environment at school sporting events and cheer respectively.”
Even though the “Bret Harte Bullfrog Ambassadors’’ have yet to attend an athletic event, they have used this time to figure out what they can do to not only lend a helping hand at each game, but how they can better the atmosphere at sporting events. The goal is to have the students do as much both in front of fans, and behind the scenes as possible.
“We are going to set up everything,” junior Austin Broglio said. “We’ll get water for each team, make sure the scoreboard is ready and will do whatever needs to be prepared. After the game, we will try to clean up everything, that way we can give the janitorial staff a little bit of help.”
It’s no secret that some sports are more popular than others and attendance proves that. There’s no question that Friday night football games attract more fans than a Tuesday afternoon tennis match. And because of that, the sports management class wants to make sure that every team gets the support it deserves.
“We have created plans of having certain people to go to those events,” Maygren said. “We will create posters and banners and make sure we cheer at those events. We just want to make it more of a big deal than it has been in the past. Nobody goes to the cross country meets or the tennis matches and if you are a tennis player, that kind of sucks. Nobody is watching you, but everyone is at the basketball games. We want to even things out.”
Porovich added, “There are some programs that need more support and there are some that need less support. We are trying to come up with a few ways to show our support for each program. Yeah, it’s harder to go to a cross country meet than it is to go to a football game.”
Before the class became official, Porovich needed to go through the proper channels and take the necessary steps. What started out as an idea coming home from a trip to Jackson, ended with the Bret Harte school board’s approval.
“I had support from the beginning from administration, which was huge,” Porovich said. “When it went before the teachers, the teachers were extremely supportive, even teachers who may not have interests in sports like I do were supportive because it provides another opportunity for kids to develop leadership skills.”
Unfortunately for Porovich, COVID-19 put a damper on the excitement of the new class. Yet even with no actual events and virtual learning, the class has been working weekly and is getting a better idea of how to best utilize their skills and talents for when athletics resume.
“I kept thinking, ‘Who starts a new class in the middle of a pandemic?’ In a lot of ways, it’s actually proving to be more beneficial for me and the kids,” Porovich said. “It allows me to get my feet wet and get a better idea of what topics I want to cover and the structure of the class. For the kids, they are learning more content because of the delivery model we are stuck in. We wanted to have a lot of experienced-based learning, which was a huge part of the class. So that has been impacted greatly.”
Not being able to put what they’ve been working on to use has been a bit of a damper, but the students know that they’ll be ready to go once the green light is given.
“We signed up for one thing and it didn’t really happen, but this time without sporting events helped us figure out a little more in depth as to what we are going to do,” Broglio said.
When athletics resume, the students will reach out to coaches from each sport and find out the best way they can help with games, matches or meets. Some sports will require only a little assistance, while others will have a much longer list.
“The kids have looked at each sport that Bret Harte has, and talked about what each sport could need from the class,” Porovich said. “There are some challenges, especially with some sports competing off campus, even with home games, matches or meets. Some sports will require more assistance than others.”
Although the inaugural year of the sports management class hasn’t gone the way Porovich envisioned, she is hopeful that as the years go on, the class will continue to grow and that over time, the students will be the ones running everything.
“My goal is to have the students drive the class,” Porovich said. “I get to steer a little bit, but the kids are controlling where we are headed and what we are covering. Right now, it’s a lot of me teaching, but my hope for the future is the kids would be coming to me with the ideas and are taking ownership of the opportunity.”