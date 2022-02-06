Tutthill's block at the buzzer secures a 2-point victory for Bret Harte over Summerville

TUOLUMNE – The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team was in a very similar situation only a few games ago. With time winding down, the Bullfrogs were on defense and the opponent had the final shot.
Against the Argonaut Mustangs, that game ended in a 3-point basket at the buzzer, which handed the Bullfrogs a heartbreaking loss. Now, against the Summerville Bears, the Bullfrogs were once again on defense and the Bears had a chance to win the game with five seconds left to play.
Bret Harte had a slim two-point lead over the Bears and a possible playoff spot was at stake should the Bullfrogs win or lose. Summerville went the length of the court and attempted a shot in traffic only moments before the buzzer sounded.
As the ball started to go up into the air, it was met by the hand of senior Bullfrog Bradey Tutthill, who swatted it back to where it came from. Tutthill’s block saved the game and gave Bret Harte a 56-54 victory Sunday night in Tuolumne.
After Tutthill’s block, the senior ran over to the Bret Harte bench and if there was any confusion, he cleared it up with head coach Brian Barnett.
“It was funny; his reaction was hilarious,” Barnett said. “He came running over saying, ‘That was totally clean.’"
When asked about Tutthill’s performance, Barnett said, “He might not have been great offensively, but defensively he did quite a bit and he got strong on quite a few rebounds when we needed it. To have that play to end the night was great.”
Every player wearing a purple jersey let out a huge sigh of relief when Tutthill blocked the shot at the buzzer, as they know first-hand how it feels to lose on the final play of the game.
“After that last time out, I told the guys, ‘We are not losing on a 3-point shot again,’” Bret Harte senior Erik Trent said. “We all had each other's backs and we really locked up on defense and got it done.”
The first time Bret Harte and Summerville played; the Bullfrogs picked up a 65-42 home victory. And in that game, junior Jaden Stritenberger had only two points. In the rematch, Stritenberger scored Bret Harte’s first seven points of the night and helped push the Bullfrogs to a 7-2 lead.
Up by five, Bret Harte’s lead quickly disappeared, as Summerville went on a 17-2 run to go ahead 19-9 with a minute to play in the first quarter. The Bullfrogs ended the quarter with seven unanswered points, with five coming from senior Vincent Tiscornia and two from Trent. Bret Harte trailed 19-16 heading into the second quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Summerville pushed its lead to 24-17. Senior Bullfrog Kenny Scott scored five in a row, followed by two points from Stritenberger and a free throw from Tiscornia and the 8-0 run gave Bret Harte a 25-24 advantage. At the midway point, the Bullfrogs had a 27-26 lead over the Bears.
Tiscornia hit a 3-point basket to begin the second half and that would be the final points Bret Harte scored for nearly three minutes. During that time, Summerville scored seven points to go back ahead 33-30. In the final 4:40 of the third quarter, Bret Harte went on a 16-2 run, which included 10 points from Trent. Heading into the final eight minutes, Bret Harte led 46-35.
Bret Harte’s lead didn’t stick around, as the Bears started to make their comeback. The Bullfrogs had trouble from the free throw line all night, but poor shooting in the fourth quarter nearly cost them the game. Bret Harte went 6 for 14 from the charity stripe in the quarter, which included missing shots late in the contest.
“We missed a lot of free throws,” Barnett said as the Bullfrogs were just 15 for 34 from the line. “Had we made half the ones we missed, we would have been sitting comfortably.”
Even with missed free throws, Bret Harte continued to hold a two- or three-possession advantage. But as time started to dwindle down, so did Bret Harte’s lead. The Bullfrogs got outscored 19-8 in the final quarter.
“At times, we were playing not to lose instead of playing aggressively,” Barnett said. “And that could have been some of the play calling that I tried to run down the stretch. Hopefully we can figure it out in the next couple of days.”
A Bret Harte turnover with five seconds to play gave Summerville the chance to tie or win the game on the final shot. But it was not meant to be, as Tutthill’s rejection saved the day for the Bullfrogs.
Tiscornia scored a team-high 18 points; Trent scored 14; Stritenberger scored 12 points; Scott had seven points; sophomore Walker Maurer and senior Noah Adams each scored two points; and Tutthill had one point in the win.
“We are getting them to believe,” Barnett said about picking up the close victory. “For a while, it was, ‘We are going into this because we want to compete, and we’ll see how it goes.’ Now, they are going in saying, ‘We are here to win the game.’ It’s good to have games like this because it pushes them, and they can see what they can do and finish a game and feel good about it.”
With the win, Bret Harte’s record improved to 11-11 and 4-4 in the Mother Lode League. As of Sunday, Bret Harte is in third place in the Mother Lode League and according to MaxPreps, is the No. 10 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V rankings. The win over Summerville helps keep all playoff hopes alive.
“Before games we’ve been telling each other, ‘It’s a playoff game, it’s a playoff game,’” Trent said. “Every game will count when it comes down to the end of the season. Any win is helpful for us to continue our season.”