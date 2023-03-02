Red Hawks are unable to top Chico in the opening round of the state basketball playoffs

The 2023 season came to an end for the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team 150 miles away from San Andreas.
After finishing second in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, Calaveras got the No. 12 seed in the CIF State Division IV NorCal playoffs and had to take on No. 5 Chico, who has an enrollment that tops 2,000. The Red Hawks were unable to pick up the upset road victory and lost to the Panthers 59-56 on Tuesday night in Chico.
Calaveras began the night by outscoring the Panthers 20-13 in the opening quarter. Chico rebounded in the second and scored 17, while the Red Hawks could only counter with eight. At the midway point, Chico had a 30-28 advantage. Calaveras found its offensive groove in the third quarter and scored 18 points, while Chico scored 14. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a slim 46-44 lead. In the final eight minutes, Calaveras got outscored 15-10 for the three-point loss.
In his final game, Calaveras’ senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton scored a game-high 24 points, which included draining six 3-point baskets. Clifton also had nine rebounds and five assists. Senior sharpshooter Elijah Malamed had 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks; freshman Ryan Clifton had two points and two assists; senior Thomas Davison had six rebounds, three assists and one steal; senior Braeden Orlandi had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks; senior Noah Cardenas had three points and one rebound; senior Merrick Strange had one assist and one steal; and junior Corbin Curran had two points and two rebounds.
Calaveras ended its season with an overall record of 25-7 while going 9-1 in the Mother Lode League, which gave the Red Hawks the league title for the second year in a row.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.