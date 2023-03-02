Red Hawks are unable to top Chico in the opening round of the state basketball playoffs
The 2023 season came to an end for the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team 150 miles away from San Andreas.

After finishing second in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, Calaveras got the No. 12 seed in the CIF State Division IV NorCal playoffs and had to take on No. 5 Chico, who has an enrollment that tops 2,000. The Red Hawks were unable to pick up the upset road victory and lost to the Panthers 59-56 on Tuesday night in Chico.

