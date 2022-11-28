A lack of healthy bodies hurts Bret Harte in a 1-0 home loss
Liam Gouveia looks to get the ball into Millennium territory. 

Bret Harte head soccer coach Jeff Gouveia would love to see what his team can do when it’s fully healthy. But two games into the 2022-23 season, that’s something that he’s yet to see.

Gouveia’s Bullfrogs were not at 100% when hosting the Millennium Falcons and that played a factor in the 1-0 loss on Monday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Gouveia knows that his team will look and play a lot differently with a healthy roster and he’s just waiting for that time to come.

Bret Harte senior Ezra Radabaugh moves the ball down the field on Monday night in Angels Camp. 
Senior Bullfrog Xander Dodds looks to keep the ball away from defenders. 
Bret Harte lost to Millennium 1-0 on Monday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. 
