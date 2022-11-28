A lack of healthy bodies hurts Bret Harte in a 1-0 home loss

Bret Harte head soccer coach Jeff Gouveia would love to see what his team can do when it’s fully healthy. But two games into the 2022-23 season, that’s something that he’s yet to see.
Gouveia’s Bullfrogs were not at 100% when hosting the Millennium Falcons and that played a factor in the 1-0 loss on Monday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Gouveia knows that his team will look and play a lot differently with a healthy roster and he’s just waiting for that time to come.
“That was the whole point of this preseason schedule and playing teams like Millennium,” Gouveia said. “We wanted to have a fully healthy roster and be able to compete. We don’t quite know what we look like if we were firing on all cylinders, but we will be. It’s just going to take a little longer to get there. We have some guys coming back on and we lost one today for probably the week. It doesn’t look like this will be the week that we’ll be fully formed.”
The Bullfrogs had a number of great opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net, but nothing went their way. Bret Harte attempted five corner kicks in the first half and two more in the second and none of them resulted in a goal.
“Ironically, I put a lot of pressure on the guys to earn us as many corners as we could, so they got that part of the memo,” Gouveia said. “Somehow, they didn’t get the part of the memo that we need to take advantage of those and obviously convert them. It’s obviously something that we need to work on.”
The only goal of the night came right after Bret Harte attempted one of its corner kicks. Bret Harte’s corner kick was unsuccessful, and the Falcons were able to clear the ball deep into Bret Harte’s territory and Millennium scored on a breakaway to go ahead 1-0 with 25:40 to play in the first half.
The Bullfrogs (1-1) didn’t have as many opportunities to score in the second half, but there were a number of moments late in the contest where it seemed as if a potential game-tying shot was able to be taken. However, Bret Harte was unable to get any clear shots on the goal and the night ended with the home team being shut out.
Following the loss, Gouveia wasn’t upset with the final score. He looked at the 80 minutes of play as a chance to not only improve, but as a way to feel what it’s like to face a quality team and to raise their level of play.
“It’s the pace and tempo of the game that we need to be playing at,” Gouveia said. “We need to be prepared to play at that rate and we are not quite there yet. I don’t really care about the loss. It was one mistake and that was the game and frankly, I don’t care about the goal other than it was a lesson for us. I’m more about being able to play under pressure in tight spaces for 80 full minutes.”
The tough preseason schedule will continue for the Bullfrogs, as they will take on Bradshaw Christian on Wednesday and Ripon on Thursday. Both of those games will be on the road. Bret Harte’s next home game will be on Dec. 8 against Hughson.
