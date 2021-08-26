Bullfrog football returns with a 52-7 win over Escalon

Head coach Kelly Osborn didn’t even try to hide his smile. After not having Bret Harte football play an official game since November, 2019, Thursday’s contest was a long time coming. Not only did Osborn and his junior varsity Bullfrogs enjoy being back on the gridiron, but they delighted the hometown fans with a 52-7 win over the freshman Escalon squad Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Between having to cancel the 2021 spring season and not being able to field a varsity team in the fall, Bret Harte’s football program has had to rebuild for the future. And while Osborn isn’t looking further down the road than the next game, he couldn’t be happier to have football once again being played at Bret Harte.
“It’s very exciting to be playing a real game,” Osborn said. “These guys have been waiting a long time for it and they were very excited for it and they were ready to go.”
Bret Harte is a team that is made up of freshmen, sophomore and junior players. Only the junior players have ever played in a high school football game, so nearly every Bullfrog is learning how to play as the season rolls along. While Osborn is pleased with the win, he also was impressed with the execution he saw by his young players.
“I want the win and I want the execution and I feel like we had that tonight,” Osborn said. “I feel that we executed pretty well with our guys and we got things out of the plays that we wanted and we played really hard and ended up with the ‘W’ as well. I’m really excited for the kids to get the ‘W’ because that’s really hard to come by right now and we are just happy to get one and build a little momentum with this program.”
Bret Harte scored early and often against the Cougars. Quarterback Dylan Knick put the first points on the board with a 19-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Ezra Radabaugh added the 2-point conversion to give the Bullfrogs an 8-0 lead with 6:20 to play in the opening quarter. Knick found the end zone again, this time with 2:57 to play in the quarter. Knick scampered 25 yards for the score and Blaine Pullin added a 2-point conversion to push the lead to 16-0.
Bret Harte’s special teams played a major factor in the win and made its first big play with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter. The Bullfrogs blocked an Escalon punt and Karson Thomasy picked up the loose ball and went untouched into the end zone for the score. Radabaugh added the 2-point conversion and heading into the second quarter, the Bullfrogs had a commanding 24-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Bret Harte fullback Dakota Stephens rumbled 4 yards for a touchdown. Knick connected with Boston Williams for the 2-point conversion and Bret Harte’s lead jumped to 32-0.
Bret Harte’s defense put pressure on Escalon all night and collected three interceptions. Pullin snagged two, but the first was by Williams, who returned the pick all the way for a Bret Harte touchdown. The 2-point conversion attempt failed and with 3:22 to play in the opening half, the Bullfrogs led 38-0.
Even with such a large halftime lead, the Bret Harte players didn’t want to let up and were eager to get back on the field. The excitement to play has been something Osborn has been working on with this team during the long summer practices.
“Part of the thing that we’ve been trying to get out of the kids that is starting to come forward a little bit, is that we’ve been building emotion into our practices,” Osborn said. “We’ve been trying to get the kids excited and emotional, so that they understand how to generate that emotion when it comes to game time. That’s been something that we’ve been lacking in years past and I feel like we are starting to get that and understand how to play with that inner fire.”
Bret Harte scored twice in the second half and the first came on a 14-yard run from Radabaugh and AJ Scrivner added the 2-point conversion. Scrivner scored the final touchdown of the evening, which came from 24 yards out. Escalon’s lone touchdown came with 3:31 to play in the fourth quarter.
Bret Harte (1-0) isn’t scheduled to play again until Sept. 10, when it hosts El Dorado. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Angels Camp.