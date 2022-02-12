Montana magic: Grant's two goals help lead Calaveras to a playoff victory

Even though they were the No. 2 ranked team heading into the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was missing some of its offensive firepower.
Senior Emma Alliende, who is second on the team with nine goals, missed the final six games of the Mother Lode League season with an injury that ended her year. And then senior co-captain Sydney Remus, who leads the team in assists and is third on the squad in goals with eight, was out of town looking at colleges.
With two of Calaveras three top scorers not in uniform, someone needed to carry the heavy offensive load. It’s a good thing that senior Montana Grant, who led Calaveras with 17 goals at the end of the regular season, was focused and ready to go.
Grant took care of all the scoring Calaveras needed, as her two goals paved the way for a 2-0 lead over No. 7 Gustine Friday afternoon at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
There’s no question that heading into his first playoff game as a head coach that Calaveras’ Matt Simpson was nervous about not having Remus on the field to help compliment Grant and the rest of the unit.
“I was more concerned than I ever would have admitted to the girls,” Simpson said. “Sydney (Remus) is the glue and center engine of our team, and she leads us in assists. We made the adjustment to pull Bridgette (Boriolo) up to kind of fill the void to have some speed and flexibility in the middle. But anytime you are missing one of your key players, it’s a huge worry for a coach.”
Grant’s two goals, along with a strong defensive performance, led to Calaveras picking up its first playoff victory since the 2011 spring season. Not only was that the last time Calaveras won a playoff game, but it was also the last time the San Andreas squad reached the section championship.
“We went to the playoffs my sophomore year and we were the last seeded team playing the first seeded team, so to be able to come out today at the top of the list and to be able to get a playoff win on our home field during my senior year feels amazing,” Calaveras senior Bridgette Boriolo said.
It didn’t take very long for Calaveras to jump ahead of Gustine on the scoreboard. Just 1:20 into the game, Grant got behind the defense and beat the goalie on a one-on-one shot to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead.
“I was surprised, but I wanted to get a goal right off the bat, just so we could get that confidence boost and keep that hunger for more goals,” Grant said about scoring so early in the contest.
Grant found the back of the net five minutes later for her second goal of the afternoon and 19th of the season. The Calaveras senior battled with a Gustine defender as she approached the goal and blasted a shot past the goalie, right as Grant hit the turf from contact with the defender.
Even with two quick goals, Grant didn’t assume that the rest of the game would be as easy as the first couple of minutes.
“Every goal is tough to get, and you have to work and grind it out,” Grant said.
Gustine had a golden opportunity to cut Calaveras’ lead in half with a penalty kick midway through the first half, but the shot sailed high, and the score remained 2-0 and stayed that way for the remainder of the half.
Calaveras did not score in the final 40 minutes. But with a 2-0 advantage, the home squad just wanted to do whatever it could to not surrender the lead.
“I think we were more focused on protecting the lead than adding on to it,” Grant said. “We wanted to maintain the ‘W’ and keep it 2-0 and we were able to do that.”
Calaveras is now only one win away from reaching the section championship game for the first time in 11 years. But, in order for that to happen, it must beat No. 3 West Campus, who thrashed No. 6 Linden 10-0 Friday night.
“I’m trying not to think about that,” Boriolo said about being one game away from reaching the section title game. “I’m trying to go from one game to the next and keep my head in that game and come out of that game with a win and then focus on the next one.”
No. 2 Calaveras will host No. 3 West Campus at 6 p.m., Feb. 16 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Simpson knows that beating West Campus won’t be an easy task, but he and his team are up for the challenge.
“With every opportunity we get, it kind of opens our eyes to the next possibility,” Simpson said. “Again, we are going to take it just one step at a time. It’s awesome that we got our first playoff win in 11 years and now we are just going to look at the next one.”