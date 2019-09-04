Bullfrog girls’ water polo team is in a ‘transition’ year

The Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team is coming off its best season in the history of the program. In 2018, under first-year head coach Carissa Spathias, the Bullfrogs got the No. 7 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.
Now, with Spathias back for her second season, she is without many of last year’s key contributors and knows the road back to the postseason could be a difficult one.
“I know that this year will be a transition year, because half of our team graduated, so it’s going to be a little rough, but there’s also going to be a lot of learning for a lot of the girls,” Spathias said Tuesday before practice in Angels Camp.
Not everyone who was a part of the 2018 playoff team left. The Bullfrogs will lean on returners Kinlye Apley, Lucy Dodds, Madison Borbe, Skylar Reeves and Rowan Perry.
“I feel that this year is going to be a learning experience for the younger girls, so I have to step up and help teach the game so we can work and play together as a team,” said Apley, who plans on taking more of a leadership role in her senior year.
Spathias added, “The returners are excited for this year, but they do know that half of our team is new. They know the balance and what they need to work on and help their teammates. In order to win, you can’t just play as one and play the whole game by yourself. It’s going to be a little bit tricky this year.”
In trying to figure out who goes where, one of the big question marks was who would be Bret Harte’s goalkeeper. The answer came in senior Sheridan Putt. Putt played during her freshman and sophomore years, but sat out last season.
It doesn’t matter if you are a four-year player like Apley, or a first-year freshman, it takes time to get acclimated to the physicality required to play water polo. Spathias feels that her team is still trying to get into water polo shape.
“To be able to keep up with the whole game, it takes about a month for them to get to where they are strong enough to endure it,” Spathias said.
The Bullfrogs begin their season on Thursday against Central Catholic in Angels Camp. For Spathias, she’s looking at Thursday’s game as a chance for her new players to get some experience and to feel what it’s like to play tough competition.
“I want them to get that chemistry in the water,” Spathias said about her expectations for Thursdays’ home contest. “It’ll be more about this is what polo is and this is what all those whistles mean. It’s a hard sport to grasp. It’s not a sport that you just learn growing up like soccer or basketball. Thursday is going to be about learning, understanding and asking questions.”
While Apley would love to make another return trip to the postseason, she knows that the future of the program is more important than one year of success and she’s willing to put in the work to make sure that happens.
“The year is not about winning, rather, working together as a team and building the program for the future,” Apley said. “Sure, I hope to win a few games as well, but that’s not my main focus.”
Building for the future is the goal and Spathias is thrilled with the excitement of her younger players.
“I think they are excited to learn and that’s what really excites me,” Spathias said.
Bret Harte hosts Central Catholic at 3:30 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.