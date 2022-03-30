Bullfrogs capture win No. 6 by beating Calaveras

In the second meeting between Bret Harte and Calaveras on the links in 2022, it was the Bullfrogs who again topped their county rivals.
With a 220-324 Bret Harte victory Tuesday afternoon at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, the Bullfrogs improved to 6-1 in the Mother Lode League standings, while Calaveras fell to 0-7.
Bret Harte’s Eli Weidmann earned medalist honors, as the freshman shot a 38; Chance Herndon shot a 41; Michael Theis and Bradey Tutthill each carded a 46; and Troy Dragomanovich shot a 49.
For Calaveras, Logan Peterson shot a team-low 53; Dominic Boitano shot a 65; Mason Neelens carded a 67; Travis Byrd shot a 69; and Merrick Strange finished the afternoon with a 70.
“Logan Peterson had a really good round,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “We are really inexperienced, and we are working on improving our consistency. We are having fun out there and hopefully the consistency comes.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte will both be back at La Contenta on Thursday to take part in the Mother Lode League midseason tournament. The tournament will begin at 11 a.m.