Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now

Matt Simpson had seen enough.

With around two minutes left to play and two of his players already out of the game because of an injury, the Calaveras coach watched as his senior goalie Holly Skrbina laid on the ground in front of the Calaveras goal trying to catch her breath after a collision with a Stagg High School player.

Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now
Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now
Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now
Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now
Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now
Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now
Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.