Injuries continue to pile up for Calaveras in 3-0 loss to Stagg

Matt Simpson had seen enough.
With around two minutes left to play and two of his players already out of the game because of an injury, the Calaveras coach watched as his senior goalie Holly Skrbina laid on the ground in front of the Calaveras goal trying to catch her breath after a collision with a Stagg High School player.
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was playing with only 10 on the field and were trailing 4-0. With his players huddled around Skrbina, Simpson called his team off the field and let the referees know that the game was over.
Calaveras began the night with only 12 players healthy enough to play and finished with nine in a 4-0 loss to Stagg on Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“I already had two players who I had to pull off for injury and then when I see another one go down with an injury, there’s no need to put anyone else in harm's way at that point,” Simpson said. “I almost regret that I didn’t do it a little bit sooner with the injury to Makayla (Turner). I knew that we had a short bench, and I knew that I had girls who were dinged up, and I knew that it was a fragile situation, and the last thing that I wanted to do was for it to get worse and have somebody get seriously injured more than they already are.”
As Simpson walked onto the field to tend to Skrbina, the Stagg players and JV players in the stands began to celebrate the victory, not realizing that there was a player who was injured. Simpson was not pleased with the cheering and felt that it was directed at an injured Skrbina and he vocalized his issues toward the Stagg side of the field. A few minutes later, Simpson, along with two of his captains and Stagg’s head coach, met near the Stagg sideline and after a civil conversation, the two coaches ended the night with a handshake.
“I’ve been around sports my whole life and I’ve always been a bit of an excitable person when it comes to sports,” Simpson said. “It is good once things calm down a little bit to listen to their side and to see that he was making the effort to calm his team down and that they understood the situation. I was also really proud of my captains that they stepped into their role, and they went over before I even had a chance to and they expressed their concerns with what they saw, and they had a reasonable conversation with the coach. I was really proud of my captains for stepping up and handling that before I could even get there.”
The Red Hawks began the night with only one substitute on their sideline. A rash of injuries made fielding a full squad impossible. Calaveras senior Veda Casillas knew that there wouldn’t be many opportunities for rest, and she did her best to not think about having only one extra body as a substitute.
“I tried not to think a lot about it, and I just wanted to play my best game,” Casillas said. “It was hard tonight because a lot of our team is injured, including myself. We wanted to be a little cautious because we didn’t want to wreck our season because of one preseason game.”
Without a full roster at his disposal, Simpson needed to not only be creative with who was on the field, but to come up with a game plan that did not tire out the players that he did have.
“You want to conserve the girls who we have as much as possible,” Simpson said. “You have to be a little creative with the lineup and play to our strengths. It definitely adds a different level of challenge to the coaching with the short bench and having players coming in who are injured already.”
One of the players who Calaveras was without was junior Giavana Minatre, who leads the team with five goals. Not having Minatre on the field played a factor in Calaveras’ inability to move the ball offensively.
“I think it was pretty tough not having her,” Casillas said. “She and Victoria (Velasco) have pretty good touches and it was hard not getting shots from her tonight.”
Even with a thin roster, Calaveras put up a good fight in the opening 40 minutes. Stagg scored once in the first half and that came with 22:52 to play. At halftime, Calaveras trailed by just one.
Stagg scored twice within the first six minutes of the second half to extend its lead to 3-0. Midway through the half, Calaveras lost one player to an injury and with about 16 minutes to play, the Red Hawks lost another player. Calaveras played the rest of the game with only nine position players (not including the goalie), while Stagg stuck with 10.
After seeing two of her teammates leave the field because of an injury, Casillas made sure to keep her cool and not do something that she would regret or that her teammates would try to emulate.
“I want to be able to set a good example to my team as a captain,” Casillas said. “I know that if I get mad, all the other players on the team will get mad as well and it’s just not good for us.”
Being outnumbered and down by three goals, Calaveras did all it could to just keep the game from getting out of hand because trying to mount a comeback wasn’t much of an option at that point in the night.
“It was definitely hard because our defense couldn't really do much,” Casillas said. “We needed to stay down on the line, and they needed support up there.”
Down one player on the field, Calaveras surrendered its fourth goal of the night with 13:01 to play. When asked if the roles were reversed and Calaveras had the upper hand on the scoreboard and the opponents were down one player on the field if he would also remove a player to keep things equal, Simpson said, “I want to say that in that situation that yes, with the game in hand, I would love to say that I would have pulled and played down as well. It’s hard without being in that situation, but I want to say that’s the type of coaching and type of sportsmanship that I want to express and show to my players. I would hope that I would have.”
As has been the case a number of times this season, Simpson was impressed with the way his team continued to battle, even being down on the scoreboard and down players on the field.
“It shows the grit and determination that these girls have,” Simpson said. “It doesn’t matter the situation. They are going to come out and they are going to battle, and they are going to fight. They are going to take their lumps for it, obviously. I came very close to forfeiting this game beforehand and I’ll be looking back on that decision. But it doesn’t matter who is missing and who is where and what’s going on, we are going to continue to give it everything we’ve got.”