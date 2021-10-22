Water polo clash ends with Calaveras girls, Bret Harte boys collecting victories

Bret Harte and Calaveras water polo clashed in the pool for the second time in 2021 and it was a repeat performance of their first battle. The night ended with the Bret Harte boys and Calaveras girls picking up victories.
On senior night at Bret Harte, the Bret Harte boys’ team beat Calaveras 19-11, while the Calaveras girls beat the Bullfrogs 15-8 Thursday night in Angels Camp.
In the girls’ game, Calaveras jumped out to a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Calaveras got two goals from Jordan Barry and one goal from Holly Skrbina, Rhianon Cavender, Aminah Halepota and Shelby Dickey, while Bret Harte’s two goals were both scored by Kylee Siedentopf.
In the second quarter, Calaveras got one goal from Halepota and Dickey, while Siedentopf scored once. At halftime, Calaveras led 8-3.
Each team scored four goals in the third quarter. Calaveras got three goals from Skrbina and one from Cavender. As for the Bullfrogs, Siedentopf scored twice, while Zoe Ruggieri and Brooke D’Ambrogia each found the back of the net once. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 12-7.
In the final seven minutes, Calaveras got goals from Barry, Halepota and Dickey, while Siedentopf added one goal for the Bullfrogs. Skrbina led Calaveras with five goals, while Barry, Halepota and Dickey scored three and Cavender scored two. Siedentopf led Bret Harte with six goals.
In the boys’ match, Bret Harte jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bullfrogs got two goals from senior Noah Cardiel, two goals from junior Cooper Oliver and one from junior Alexander Tudbury. Calaveras scored twice in the second quarter, with both of its goals coming from Corbin Curran. Bret Harte countered with three more goals from Cardiel and one from Xavier Dodds and one from Oliver. At halftime, Bret Harte led Calaveras 10-2.
Calaveras’ offense woke up in the third quarter and outscored Bret Harte 5-3. Curran scored three times and Jeremiah Hinkle found the back of the net twice. The Bullfrogs got goals from freshman Gyver Crawford, senior Airein Gish and junior Zachary Perry. Bret Harte still had a 13-7 lead over Calaveras heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Bret Harte scored six times and Calaveras scored four times. Bret Harte got scores from Jesus Moncada, Dodds, Crawford, Perry, Cardiel and Riley Robertson. As for Calaveras, Hinkle scored three times and John Paapke scored once.
Cardiel led Bret Harte with six goals, while Curran and Hinkle each scored five for Calaveras.