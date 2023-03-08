Malamed, Clifton and Owens earn all-league recognition

The 2022-23 boys’ basketball season went in two different directions for both Calaveras and Bret Harte. Calaveras won the Mother Lode League title with a 9-1 record and reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game for the first time in 40 years.
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs won two league games and were unable to return to the postseason after reaching the playoffs the year prior. For much of the year, which seemed to increase in league play, Bret Harte was struggling just to put healthy bodies on the court, as a year-long illness seemed to run through the team from player-to-player.
“There was a lot that went into the full season,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “Being young and only having one kid who had half of a season of varsity experience showed our immaturity and showed our youth, as we were not finishing and closing out a couple of games. But having so much sickness didn’t help us out down the stretch.”
Calaveras ended the season with two players as first-team Mother Lode League players, while Bret Harte had one make the second team. Calaveras’ Jay Clifton was also named as the Most Outstanding Player of the league, while senior Braeden Orlandi was named as the league MVP.
Calaveras senior sharpshooter Elijah Malamed had another impressive season, and for the second year in a row, was placed on the first team. Malamed averaged 12.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Malamed finished with 387 total points, 142 rebounds, 94 assists, 61 steals, 16 blocks and made 79 3-point baskets.
“He makes us more versatile,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “He can run the point guard position and we can change things up because he is a really intelligent kid and that helps. We can put him in different spots and he doesn’t lose his focus and direction. And his defense has improved as the year has gone on.”
Calaveras’ other first-team player is freshman Ryan Clifton. In his first year playing high school basketball, the freshman averaged 7.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Clifton scored 226 total points with 70 boards, 49 assists, 16 steals and two blocks.
“I’m really impressed with him because that’s a huge jump,” Kraig Clifton said about being a freshman on the varsity squad. “I wasn’t really sure at the beginning of the year if it was the right decision and he proved to me that it was. It’s benefited him to have senior leadership that has put him in the right spots and he’s learned what his role is and he’s come up big for us. Without him, we are probably 7-3 and in second place in league.”
Clifton was not the only freshman to end up on the all-league list. Bret Harte’s Tumiso Owens earned a spot on the second team after his strong freshman season. Perhaps Owens’ biggest game came in a 20-point performance on the road against Sonora. Owens finished the year averaging 6.6 points per game. He scored 158 total points and had 55 rebounds, 44 assists, 16 steals and drained 27 shots from downtown.
“What I noticed was his confidence growing and his understanding of how physical it’s going to be and taking upon himself to take the ball to the hoop,” Barnett said. “He shot really well throughout league, and he improved his shooting percentage a ton. He continued to grow, and we hope to see him grow next year.”
Kraig Clifton added, “His athletic ability was one of the things that jumped off the page to me. And he and Ryan (Clifton) are very similar where they are not scared and that’s pretty rare for a freshman to be in those environments and to not play scared. Unfortunately for us, I think he’s going to have a great future.”
Calaveras senior Tyler Maddock received the Character Award. When asked why Maddock was the player for the award, Clifton said, “Tyler is a young man who I made aware that his playing time might be limited, and he took the role without complaint. He’s an awesome teammate and he probably helped Ryan (Clifton) out more than anybody. The best part is that he’s given us some really strong minutes in the second half of league play and I’m super excited and proud of him.”
Bret Harte’s Character Award recipient was senior Carston Weidmann. Weidmann led Bret Harte in scoring (287 points, 10.3 per game) and rebounds (130). He also had 53 assists and 14 steals during his senior year.
“Carston was our lone senior with good experience,” Barnett said. “He was constant all year. He showed up and did what he was asked to do and he even played out of position all year. He’s probably an off-guard or a three, but he played our four position and ended up as our second-leading rebounder, even out of position. At one point, he told us, ‘I really kind of like this role at the four,’ and that says character. He didn’t care where he was getting moved to. He didn’t fight it and just accepted it.”
Bret Harte’s Weidmann and Jacob Hibdon, along with Calaveras’ Earl Wood, Orlandi, Merrick Strange and Jose de Juan made the All-Academic team.
