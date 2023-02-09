With 16 baskets from downtown and 99 total points, Columbia picks up win No. 20

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Winning 20 games in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) is a difficult task to accomplish. And yet, for the fourth season in a row, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers have managed to capture at least 20 victories.
Aided by 16 3-point baskets and 24 and 21 points from Parker Tuttle and Aurrion Harris respectively, the Jumpers clinched their 20th victory of the season with a 99-78 win over Merced on Wednesday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
Columbia’s use of the 3-point basket turned out to be a major difference in the outcome, as the Jumpers made 16 shots from behind the arc, while Merced could only counter with 10.
“It starts from coming in during the preseason at 4:30 in the morning and getting 200 3s up every single day,” said Tuttle, who made five of Columbia’s 16 3-pointers. “For us to hit the three, it builds our confidence to hit other shots and to pass the ball and trust our teammates and that’s really big for us.”
Parker wasn’t the only Jumper to hit five shots from downtown. Harris and freshman Ahmad Jeffries also had the magic touch from 3-point range. But it was Jeffries who was hot early in the night, as the freshman was responsible for nine of Columbia’s first 12 points and all nine of those came from behind the arc.
“He really turned the corner around Christmas and since that point, he’s played really well and he’s playing really confident right now,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said about Jeffries. “What that does for the team is a huge pick-me-up and gets the team and everybody feels very confident when he shoots the ball that it’s going in.”
Columbia made nine 3-point baskets in the opening 20 minutes of play and ended the first half with a 45-30 lead.
Talking to his team in the locker room, Hoyt reminded them that they couldn't let up in the second half and the last thing that he wanted to see in the first few minutes of the new half was Merced to go on a 6-0 run and take away some of Columbia’s momentum. Merced didn’t just go on a 6-0 run, rather, the visiting squad started the second half on a 10-0 run and cut Columbia’s 15-point lead to just five.
“I was disappointed with the effort and the lack of energy,” Hoyt said about the start of the second half. “We made some subs and adjustments and picked it up to where we were in the first half.”
After seeing their big halftime lead dwindle to five points, the Jumpers slowly began to put some separation between them and Merced back on the scoreboard. Harris was a big contributor, as the sophomore scored 13 of his 21 points in the final 20 minutes. Columbia also added 19 points from the free throw line in the second half. The Jumpers hit seven shots from downtown in the half and finished the night three 3-point baskets away from setting a new school record (19).
After having their lead cut to five, Columbia rebounded and walked off the floor with the 21-point victory.
“Every win is a big win, and every game is a big game, and we need to treat it like that,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle finished the night with a game-high 24 points; Harris scored 21; sophomore Keshawn Hall scored 13; freshman Kobe Nunes scored five; freshman Kai Jordan scored two; sophomore Daniel Rico scored two; Jeffries scored 18; sophomore Marques Sales scored 10; and freshman Jordan Worthy and freshman Jacob Cassaretto both scored two points in the victory.
“I feel great with where we are,” Hoyt said after picking up win No. 20. “The lumps that we’ve taken throughout the course of the season have been good for us. We have responded each time and I think we have responded to the adversity of the season each time we’ve had something come up. Right now, it’s about tightening everything up and polishing everything up and being in a place where we feel good. I think that we are at that place and that’s good.”
