With 16 baskets from downtown and 99 total points, Columbia picks up win No. 20
Columbia basketball beat Merced 99-78 on Wednesday at Oak Pavilion. 

Winning 20 games in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) is a difficult task to accomplish. And yet, for the fourth season in a row, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers have managed to capture at least 20 victories.

Aided by 16 3-point baskets and 24 and 21 points from Parker Tuttle and Aurrion Harris respectively, the Jumpers clinched their 20th victory of the season with a 99-78 win over Merced on Wednesday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.

Columbia freshman Parker Tuttle drained five shots from downtown. 
Columbia sophomore Aurrion Harris scored 21 points against Merced. 
Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt yells for his team to get back on defense in the second half against Merced. 
Freshman Kobe Nune shoots a 3-point basket in the second half. 
