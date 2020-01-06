Columbia ends the preseason an undefeated 14-0

After the Columbia College Claim Jumpers beat San Mateo 84-68 Saturday night in Sonora to end preseason play with an unblemished 14-0 record, a 15-minute countdown was put on the scoreboard inside of Oak Pavilion.
For 15 minutes, the Claim Jumpers could mingle with friends and family. During that time, pictures were taken and hugs were exchanged. The Columbia players had no problem showing their excitement in picking up their 14th straight win.
But, when the 15-minute timer went off, the time for celebrating was over.
The Columbia players made their way off the hardwood and went into their dressing room and waited for head coach Rob Hoyt. Hoyt entered the room and the team gave one final cheer for their 16-point victory. And then, it was back to business.
Hoyt made a simple diagram on the white board that showed the four stages of the season. The first stage was the preseason. He wrote 14-0 on the board and then put a line through it.
“This is great, but now it’s over,” Hoyt told his players about the preseason.
The second stage is the next seven games, which is the first round of conference play. The third stage is the second round of conference play.
“Whatever we do in the first half of league, we need to be even better the next half,” Hoyt told his team. “If we lose one game, then we need to go undefeated in the second half. If we go undefeated in the first half, then we need to finish the season undefeated.”
The fourth and final stage is the State Tournament. Hoyt let his players know that they’ll start talking about the fourth stage after they take care of the second and third stage.
For the early part of Hoyt’s coaching career, he always wanted his team playing its absolute best in January. But that’s changed in recent years. While he would love to put a banner inside Oak Pavilion that reads, “Central Valley Conference Champions,” Hoytwould rather have one that says, “California State Champions.” With going as far as possible in the state playoffs now the ultimate goal, Hoyt has a different time period for when he’d like his team clicking on all cylinders.
“We want to be playing our absolute best in February,” Hoyt said. “We are not playing our best, but we are close. We have a couple of guys who are coming along and we are going to need everybody. It’s just a daily process of getting these guys better and working with them, but ultimately, you want to enjoy every day.”
While Hoyt may not think his team is playing its best, those inside Oak Pavilion had no idea. The Claim Jumpers didn’t necessarily play a basketball game Saturday night, rather, they put on a show. Between alley-oop dunks, 3-point baskets, powerful blocks and strong defense, Columbia dominated San Mateo in every possible way.
Buy halftime, Columbia had built a commanding 49-25 lead.
“That was a great first 20 minutes,” Hoyt said. “There are still areas that we could be better at, but overall, that was a great first half on both ends. I think the people that came and watched really enjoyed that as spectators.”
But the one play that had most fans talking came from Columbia freshman Grayson Carper with 8:36 to play in the first half. With Columbia leading 24-14, sophomore Keith Shakes intercepted a pass in front of the Jumper basket and made a quick pass to sophomore Seth Coddington. Coddington dribbled twice and hit Carper at the 3-point line in San Mateo territory.
Carper dribbled once, picked up the ball, took two giant steps and leapt from the right box. The freshman nearly jumped over a San Mateo defender and slammed down a powerful dunk that got a massive eruption from the Jumper fans. As Carper hit the floor, the whistle blew and a blocking foul was called, making the dunk even more impressive.
While Hoyt didn’t have time in the moment to take in what might be the most athletic play that has happened in a Columbia uniform in decades, he did shortly after.
“When we were going in at halftime, I kind of sat back and was like, ‘Holy smokes, that was pretty impressive,’” Hoyt said about Carper’s dunk. “You don’t see that every day. That was a big-time basketball play.”
The second half didn’t have the same fireworks as the opening 20 minutes, but Columbia never let San Mateo back into the game. The second half seemed to take longer to complete and perhaps the 30 combined free throws had something to do with it. Of Columbia’s 35 second half points, 15 of them came from the charity stripe.
Even though the first half wasn’t as exciting as the first, Hoyt was happy with what he saw from his players.
“I wasn’t disappointed,” Hoyt said. “The flow of the game changes and the second half was more about surviving every five minutes. We wanted to keep guys motivated and healthy. Yeah, the energy was different, but it’s fine because we did what we needed to do.”
Carper finished the night with a game-high 26 points; Kaleb Carter scored 16; Landis Spivey scored 14; Deshawn Bartley added 10; Shakes and Coddington each scored eight points; and Makai Reaves finished with two points.
With Central Valley Conference play the next upcoming stage, Hoyt is ready for the challenge, even though he knows each day is one day closer to the end of the season.
“I’m looking forward to conference play, but in a way I’m not, because now our season is halfway done and I really love this group,” Hoyt said. “That means I’m halfway done with this group and when that ends, it ends. I take every day and really enjoy going to work with these guys.”