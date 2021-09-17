Wild match ends with Bret Harte outlasting Calaveras in five

After the first two sets, it seemed certain that the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were going to be victorious. After the third and fourth set, it seemed certain that Calaveras was going to be victorious. And after nearly every point scored in the fifth set, trying to pick a winner between the two teams would be the same as flipping a coin.
County rivals Bret Harte and Calaveras battled for five sets with second place in the Mother Lode League on the line. And when the final point was scored, it was the Bullfrogs who were able to celebrate on Calaveras’ home floor.
Bret Harte beat Calaveras in five sets (25-11, 25-19, 11-25, 16-25 and 15-9) Thursday evening at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“This match was so important, especially because Calaveras is our main rival,” Bret Harte senior Cierra Gilbert said after the epic five-match victory. “Just to know that we are still one of the top teams in the league shows how important it was to get this win.”
From being a Bullfrog player, to now having coached at Bret Harte for nearly a decade, head coach Jacey Porovich understands how difficult it is to beat Calaveras on its home floor.
“We knew it’s hard to play in this gym and we knew that Calaveras never hands anything out and if we wanted the win, we’d have to go out there and fight for it,” Porovich said. “We came out in those first two and did that and then we kind of stepped back and Calaveras stepped up – as I expected them to – for a fight and took two more. Having gone that fifth set with Sonora and it not ending in our favor; the girls rallied and they were determined for a different outcome this time.”
Although it was Bret Harte who celebrated at the end of the night, the Bullfrog were on the cusp of having one of the biggest heartbreaking losses since falling to the Hilmar Yellowjackets 3-2 in the semifinals of the 2016 playoffs. On that night, Bret Harte also led 2-0, only to see the match tied after dropping back-to-back sets and then couldn’t stop the bleeding in the fifth set.
While a loss to Calaveras wouldn’t have meant the end of the season like the Hilmar loss did, it might have been just as bad. The Bullfrogs took the first and second set against Calaveras and then had to use some magic in the fifth set to avoid the major collapse.
Thursday’s game was the second time Bret Harte has gone to five sets against a league opponent in 2021. The first came on the road against Sonora and in the fifth set, the Bullfrogs couldn't do anything right and ended up falling 15-2. With the recent Sonora loss in mind, the Bullfrog players did everything they could to not have a repeat performance.
“I think we saw the downfall of what happened at Sonora and how we reacted in that fifth set, so we came in tonight knowing that we didn’t want to feel that same way again,” Bret Harte senior Jaycee Davey said. “We bounced back and did what we knew we could do.”
In her first rivalry game as head coach of her alma mater, Rebecca Conley couldn't be happier with the grit and determination she saw from her players after such a rocky start.
“I let them know how proud I was of them and how hard they fought,” Conley said about her message to her players following the loss. “It showed resilience and mental toughness. They didn’t just roll over, even though Bret Harte had momentum after winning the first two sets. In the third set they decided to fight back and I was so proud of that.”
Bret Harte started off the evening by taking an early 5-1 lead, which eventually grew to 7-2. Calaveras called a timeout and as both teams returned to their respective benches, the Bret Harte fans in attendance made their presence felt by chanting, “LET’S GO BRET HARTE … LETS’ GO BRET HARTE.”
“It’s good to know that we have Bret Harte family who are always here to support us,” Davey said. “It’s good to know that we have school spirit that’s going to back us up with every point.”
The Bullfrogs continued to put points on the board and were helped out along the way with kills from sophomore Chase Silva, junior Aariah Fox, senior Trianna Jordan, junior Kenna Williams and senior Ally Stoy. A powerful kill from Jordan sealed the opening set, which went to the Bullfrogs 25-11.
“We came out and we just didn’t start off with strong energy and we didn’t click in the beginning like we should have,” Calaveras senior Sydney Remus said.
Even having just won the first set by 14, Davey knew that Calaveras would not back down and that her squad couldn't sit back and relax in the second set.
“We know Calaveras’ reputation and we knew they were going to come back with two times as much, so we had to respond with three times as much,” Davey said. “We knew we had a fight coming.”
Calaveras stepped up its play in the second set and neither squad had any more than a two-point lead over the other until late in the set. With everything tied up 18-18, Stoy got a point for the Bullfrogs and Williams followed with two kills and then Calaveras handed Bret Harte three points with a ball into the net and two attacks out of bounds. The Bullfrogs took the set 25-19 to go ahead 2-0.
Trailing by two sets, Calaveras had no room for error. And with their backs against the wall, the Calaveras players regrouped and battled. With the third set tied 10-10, Calaveras went on a 15-1 run to take the set. During the run, Calaveras got kills from senior Karah Auld, senior Madison Clark, Remus, and serving aces from junior Cassidy Black. Calaveras got within one set following the 25-11 victory.
“One thing went wrong and we all got down on ourselves and things continued to go wrong,” Gilbert said.
With momentum now on its side, Calaveras continued to play tough volleyball. With a slim 14-12 lead, Calaveras put together another devastating run, this time outscoring the Bullfrogs 10-2 with kills from senior Sierra Lowry, Remus, Auld and three aces from Black. Calaveras tied the match at 2-2 with a 25-16 win.
“We were getting inside their heads, which makes me really happy,” Calaveras’ Auld said. “It was super fun and it was good competition. We really fought for those two sets.”
Having just watched her team climb out of the hole they dug for themselves, Conley wanted her players not to think about the fifth set being the first to get to 15 points. Instead, the math teacher broke the fifth set down into three little sets, so the moment wouldn’t seem too big.
“I wanted to keep the momentum going and we talked about having mini games to five,” Conley said. “It was about being the first to five, the first to 10 and the first to 15. We just wanted to carry the momentum. With these two teams, it’s all about energy and momentum.”
As both squads took the floor for the fifth set, fans of both schools made as much noise as they could. And with each point earned in the set, the fans became louder and louder. For Porovich, Thursday’s match was everything that is special about high school sports.
“This is exactly what high school sports are meant to be,” Porovich said. “Multiple times I told my seniors on the court to take it all in and that this is why we play. I wanted them to leave this gym with no regrets, whether the scoreboard is in our favor or not.”
After Bret Harte tied the fifth set 2-2, the Bullfrogs never trailed the rest of the night. Fox helped pave the way with four kills and Gilbert had two aces. Calaveras tried to mount a comeback, but Bret Harte was able to do just enough to capture the fifth set 15-9.
“We know they are fighters and they’ve always been like that,” Davey said. “But we needed to push through and we did fall back a little bit, but we had resilience and we bounced back in the fifth set.”
For the Bullfrogs, Silva had 11 kills on 37 attacks, one block and two aces; Gilbert had 21 assists, five aces and 18 digs; Williams had four kills on 30 attacks with four digs; Fox had six kills on 26 attacks with two blocks and 11 digs; Stoy had four kills and four blocks; Jordan had three kills, two blocks and one dig; and Davey had 49 digs.
For Calaveras, Black had five aces and nine digs; Auld had one ace, 13 kills and three blocks; junior Kyra Saiers had three aces, three kills, 15 assists and 11 digs; junior Laney Koepp had 14 digs and one assist; Madison Clark had seven kills and 11 digs; Lowry had 10 kills and two blocks; and Remus finished with seven kills, one ace, three assists and six digs. As a team, Calaveras had 11 aces, 45 kills, six blocks and 52 digs.
Calaveras has now lost two games in league play and both came on its home floor. While the door for a league championship is still open, Calaveras will most likely need to beat both Bret Harte and Sonora on the road if it hopes to bring home the league title.
“It’s absolutely really tough and really hard on all of us, but it just gives us more motivation moving forward,” Remus said about losing league matches at home. “Now that we’ve played them, we’ve seen how well they play and we are going to make our adjustments. We are going to show up and play our game and I’m so confident with this team. It’s just going to give us more fire and more momentum going into their houses.”
And with the first of three rounds of Mother Lode League play complete, Calaveras is in third place with a 3-2 record. Yet even after a tough loss to Sonora and a heartbreaking defeat to Bret Harte, Conley is still confident that her team has what it takes to be contenders.
“Now we know what they (Bret Harte and Sonora) look like and know the things that we need to fix,” Conley said. “We’ve been getting better every game and we’ve still got two more chances to play both Bret Harte and Sonora, so league is still up in the air.”
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs are 4-1 in league play and are all alone in second place, trailing only the Wildcats. And like Conley, Porovich likes what she has seen from her team, but knows that there’s still a lot of volleyball to be played before a champion can be crowned.
“The league is kind of split with the bottom and the top,” Porovich said. “There are three teams fighting at the top and it could go any way for any team. The team who can minimize their mistakes and bring that fight every day is going to end up on top at the end of the season.”
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team beat Calaveras 25-12 and 25-19 Thursday in San Andreas. Makenna Tutthill had six kills on nine attacks with two blocks; Addalynn Sturm had 17 assists on 41 sets with three aces; Sophia Bouma had four kills on nine attacks; Kenzie Bottomley had 14 digs; and Abbi Molina had nine digs and 11 serves.
“We talked at practice yesterday about coming into Calaveras and playing ‘our game’ and keeping the momentum on our side and playing tough from start to finish,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Delgado said. “They did just that and the scoreboard followed suit. I am very proud of their determination and drive to play their best.”
Freshmen
Calaveras’ freshmen beat Bret Harte in two sets.