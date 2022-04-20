Early runs help guide Calaveras to a victory over Summerville

The Calaveras High School baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Summerville Bears and never looked back. Calaveras captured its 10th Mother Lode League victory of the season following an 11-6 home victory over Summerville on Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas. The win is Calaveras’ 17th in a row.
Calaveras scored five of its 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and then plated one in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth. Trailing 7-0, Summerville scored three times in the fifth and then added three more runs in the seventh. Calaveras scored 11 runs on 12 hits, which included two doubles, one home run and four walks.
Junior Gus Tofanelli only needed a triple to complete the cycle. Tofanelli began the afternoon with a double in the second inning and he later scored on a single off the bat of junior Brayden Brim. Tyler Maddock and senior Aiden Look each drove in a run and Chris Maddock knocked in two, which gave Calaveras a 5-0 lead.
In the fourth, Tofanelli led off with a home run over the right-center field fence. The homer was Tofanelli’s fifth of the year. Calaveras’ Jay Ashe scored the seventh run of the game courtesy of a Summerville throwing error.
Calaveras scored four runs in the sixth inning, which began with an RBI from Tofanelli, a 2-run double from senior Woody Gardina and a sacrifice fly from Brim.
On the hill, senior pitcher Dean Habbestad picked up his ninth win of the season. Habbestad went six innings and gave up five hits, three runs, walked two and struck out 13.
Tofanelli went 3 for 4 with a single, double, home run, scored three runs and had two RBIs; Gardina went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; Chris Maddock went 1 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs; Look went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run; Ashe went 1 for 4 and scored a run; senior Andy Rios went 1 for 4 and scored a run; Tyler Maddock had one hit, scored once and had one RBI; and Brim had two RBIs and scored once.
Calaveras will take on the Summerville Bears at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in Tuolumne.
Junior varsity
Mason Moser went the distance on the mound in Calaveras’ 6-1 win over Summerville. Moser allowed one hit and struck out six Summerville batters. Offensively, Scott Beadles went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Colin Dunn had two RBIs and the duo of Caleb Ramirez and Jake Campbell each recorded one RBI. Calaveras’ JV team is now 9-1 in Mother Lode League play and are 0.5 games ahead of Summerville in the league standings.