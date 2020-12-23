Fog dogs golfers on cold course

A creaky sound from the bone structure of many senior golfers echoed throughout the fairways when cold and fog swept the course on Dec. 14, as players engaged in a game of bogey points.
In the White Tee Flight, Dave Mullen, who recently returned to Valley Springs and senior golf after a hiatus of several years, claimed first. His 37 points were the most of the day. His fellow competitors are ecstatic he’s back. Just behind, in a second-place tie were former senior board member Larry Parenti and David Dean. All alone in fourth was club champ Roger Ladd, followed by Al Liberato and Matt Theodore in a fifth-place draw.
In the Gold Tee Flight, former club champ Orv Pense served notice to current gold tee champ Gary Stockeland that he has competition for top dog. Pense shot a spectacular 2-over par on the tough back-nine to pull into a firstplace tie with Stockeland. Bill Gylling continued his weekly raking in money by placing third.
Retired attorney Norm Miley made his case for a recent golf resurgence as he finished fourth. Dave Moyles rallied from a tough start to land in fifth. In the Red Tee Flight, Steve Weyrauch, who helps raise money for animal rescue services, was the winner. Weyrauch loves all animals, especially dogs. He is admired for never cursing after a wayward shot, but he does bark. Sly Rich Spense was second. Jack Cox strutted his stuff to tie red tee champ Earl Watkins for third. George Dillon credits the inspiration of his playing companions for his fifth-place finish.
Closest-to-the-hole competition took place on No. 2 and No. 13. From the white tees, Roger Ladd laughed his way around the course—as well as to the bank—as he took all the money on No. 2. On No. 13 Dean kept a winning streak alive finishing first. Tom Suarez, who came dressed like the abominable snowman, somehow made a swing with all that clothing to take second.
From the gold tees, Pense and Stockland fought to a draw. Stockeland took first on No. 2 and second on No. 13. Pense reversed the order on both holes. From the red tees, Earl Watkins made the shot of the day on No. 2 landing 3 feet, 6 inches from the hole. He added to his treasure of the day by placing second on No. 13. Larry Rupley returned to form by placing second on No. 2 and Gene Weatherby continued his winning way in this event as he took first on No. 13.
Senior golfers wish a fast recovery for a former club champ, Jack Paich, who recently had surgery. Jack is known as the gopher bounty hunter for the course. The gophers don’t wish him well, but all the golfers certainly do.