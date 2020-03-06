It's the end of the road for Calaveras girls' basketball

The 2020 season officially came to an end for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team Thursday night, as it lost to University Prep 53-48 in the second round of the CIF State Division V playoffs in Redding.
No. 5 Calaveras started the night trailing 14-6 after the opening quarter, but bounced back and outscored No. 4 University Prep 13-10 in the second period and only trailed 24-19 at halftime. University Prep scored two more points than Calaveras in the third quarter and heading into the final eight minutes, had a 36-29 advantage. In the fourth quarter, Calaveras scored 19 points, but was unable to tie the game and lost by five.
Sophomore Madison Clark led Calaveras with 18 points and also had three rebounds, one assist and three steals; freshman Bailie Clark had 14 points, one rebound, two assists and six steals; freshman Brooke Nordahl scored eight points and had two boards; junior Vanessa Baysinger scored four points and pulled down eight rebounds; senior Muriel Strange had three rebounds, two points and one assist; and senior Skyler Cooper had two points and three steals.
Calaveras finishes the season with an overall record of 21-10.