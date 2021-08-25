A good-looking score doesn't equal a good-looking player

For the third time this year, La Contenta senior golfers engaged in a four-man team game of scramble on Aug. 16 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Out of 18 requisite drives, the two lowest handicaps are required to use at least four drives apiece, while their partners must add three each of their own.
Conspiracy theorists had a field day creating beliefs as to how each team was put together. Several golfers also wondered how their starting tee assignments were determined, as they seem to always wind up on the same hole. It finally dawned on them that the best-looking members always start on No. 15 and No. 16. That’s where most of the groupies congregate.
Leading the way in this event was the three-man team of Matt Theodore, lowest handicapper from the red tees Steve Weyrauch, and tournament director Jon Foucrault. Each was required to hit an additional drive. Not to be outdone was another three-man team composed of last year’s leading money winner Orv Pense, local winemaker Larry Parenti, and David Moyles, as they finished second. In a tie for third was the team of club champ Al Liberato, fashion stylist Norm Miley, quiet Ralph Johnson and retired banker Harry Kious, who gave full credit to his teammates. They were matched by newbie Mike Kasperson, Gary Stockeland, Eugene Weatherby and Larry Rupley, who claimed he deliberately hit into the trees to escape the heat.
Stockeland had quite the day, as on the closest to the hole contest on No. 8 from the golds, his tee shot took one bounce into the hole for his first ever ace. All the golfers were especially happy for him when they learned drinks were on the house. His shot also earned him the eagle pool money. Gary had to borrow Al Liberato’s Brinks armored car to transport his riches home.
Three teams split fifth-place money, which earned them recognition but little treasure. Tom Suarez, who now has a separate bag for his new driver so his other clubs don’t contaminate it, joined Clifford Howard and Dewey Welch in the winners’ circle. Matching their score was David Dean, Rodger La Fleur, Jack Cox, and Ken Jones, along with the team composed of David Mullen, Robert Bradley, Dan Borges, and Carl Johnson.
In the closest-to-hole contest on No. 8 from the whites, Liberato beat Jon Pucket by 10 inches to covet first-place money. From the golds, Stockeland’s shot-of-the-year was followed by Frank Elizondo. Steve Weyrauch was jubilant, as he narrowly edged out nemesis George Dillon’s second-place shot. On hole No. 13 from the whites, David Dean dominated, as first-time player Terry Beaudoin claimed second-place money. Terry didn’t understand that it is not polite to win money on your first outing. From the gold’s, Dave Mullen was high-fiving himself, as he beat Pense by 1 inch. That La Fleur guy bested Jack Cox from the reds.