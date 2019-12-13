After defeating Valley in overtime, Calaveras remains unbeaten
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team needed to play a few extra minutes in order to keep a perfect record. In the opening round of the Galt Tournament, Calaveras beat Valley 54-52 in overtime to push its record to 6-0.

Calaveras, who is still missing players because of illness, trailed the majority of the night, but that changed with three minutes to play. With the game tied and only seconds to play in the fourth quarter, Valley had the final shot, but Calaveras’ defense prevailed and forced overtime.

In overtime, freshman Jay Clifton and Tim Van Damme each scored field goals and senior Kaven Orlandi made clutch free throws, which helped seal the victory.

Clifton led Calaveras with 22 points; Orlandi had 13 rebounds and seven points; Colton Buckholz had six points; and Van Damme had six points and four blocks in the win.

“We are still down in numbers because of the flu and have some players doing the best they can while being sick,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “We really grinded this one out.”

Calaveras (6-0) will face Galt at 8 p.m. Friday in the second round of the tournament.

