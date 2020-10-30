49ers give fans hope with win over Patriots

Being a San Francisco 49er fan in 2020 is much like the scene from “The Godfather: Part III”:
“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”
The 49ers can go from looking like a team that will never win another game one week, to the next where a deep playoff run is a realistic topic of conversation. After two dismal back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Eagles (25-20) and the Miami Dolphins (43-17), San Francisco has bounced back with two straight wins to run its overall record to 4-3.
The 49ers captured their fourth win of the season with an impressive 33-6 road victory over the New England Patriots.
There aren’t any offensive numbers that are going to jump off the page in the 27-point win, but the 49ers seemed to do all the little things right and dominated the time of possession. The 49ers held the ball for 38:23 and ran 63 plays, while New England only had possession for 21:37 and ran just 49 plays.
Much of the attention heading into the game was the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to New England. In Oct. of 2017, Garoppolo was traded from New England to San Francisco and this was his first time playing the team that drafted him. Garoppolo didn’t play poorly; he did exactly what was asked of him. The quarterback threw for 277 yards while going 20 for 25. He didn’t throw a touchdown and was intercepted twice, although only one of the picks was his fault.
San Francisco didn’t need Garoppolo to throw touchdowns, as fourth-string running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had his best game as a professional. With Raheem Mostert and Teven Colman on injured reserve and Jerick McKinnon nursing injured ribs, Wilson was put in the starting role and he did not disappoint. The undrafted free agent rushed for a career-high 112 yards and found the end zone three times.
On Wilson’s third touchdown run of the game, instead of celebrating with his teammates, the third-year back rolled on the ground in pain. He suffered a high-ankle sprain and will most likely miss some games.
San Francisco’s defense played outstanding. Patriot quarterback Cam Newton looked rattled all afternoon and was intercepted three times and only threw for 98 yards. Newton was benched in the fourth quarter and the 49ers intercepted backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to run their total to four picks on the day. New England only rushed for 94 yards and gained a total of 241, which was much less than San Francisco’s 467.
The schedule does not get any easier over the next month, but the last two games San Francisco has played like the defending NFC champions. On Sunday, the 49ers will have their toughest challenge of the year, as they head to Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle (5-1) is coming off its first loss of the year in a 37-34 overtime defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.
Make no mistake about it, Seattle is a good team. Defensively, it will be tough to stop Seattle’s passing attack and slow down mobile quarterback Russell Wilson. But if there is a weak spot with the Seahawks, it’s their defense. Seattle gives up 28.7 points per game (23rd in the league), 479 yards per game (32nd), 368 passing yards per game (32nd) and 110.5 rush yards per game (13th).
Beating Seattle is never easy and Sunday will be no exception. If San Francisco had a healthy defensive backfield, that could be a major factor. But because the secondary is still banged up, Wilson and his talented receivers could really do damage. Predicted score: Seattle 30, San Francisco 24.