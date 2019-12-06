JV Bullfrogs claim Escalon Tournament championship

Bret Harte's JV girls' basketball team, along with head coach Tawny Bennett, celebrate after winning the Escalon Tournament Friday night. 

The Bret Harte High School JV girls’ basketball team capped a memorable week by winning the Escalon Tournament Friday night in Escalon. The Bullfrogs started the week with a win over Enochs Tuesday night, and then took care of Johansen, Escalon and Beyer in the Escalon Tournament.

Against Enochs, Bret Harte won 40-17. Ashlin Arias led the Bullfrogs with 10 points; Kadyn Rolleri scored eight; Jadyn DeCosta scored five; Mackenzie Carroll, Brayley Blodgett and Destiny Grant each scored four; and Ally Stoy scored three in the win.

In the opening round of the Escalon Tournament Wednesday night, Bret Harte beat Johansen 35-23. Stoy had a team-high 14 points; Carroll scored nine; Rolleri added four; DeCosta and Blodgett scored three; and CJ DesBouillons added two points.

On Thursday night, Bret Harte knocked off host Escalon 52-23. Carroll and DesBouillons led with 13 points each; Stoy finished with 11; Arias had four; while Blodgett and Grant each scored three.

Bret Harte head JV coach Tawny Bennett talks with her team during the championship game against Beyer Friday night in Escalon. 

In Friday’s championship game against Beyer, Bret Harte won 42-38. Stoy once again had a big night, scoring a team-high 16 points; DesBouillons added 10 points; Rolleri scored eight; while Arias and Blodgett each scored four points in the win.

“They played great,” Bret Harte head coach Tawny Bennett said. “They really came together as a team and it showed tonight. Everyone had positive attitudes and never got down.”

Bret Harte is now 5-1 overall.

