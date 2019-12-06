JV Bullfrogs claim Escalon Tournament championship

The Bret Harte High School JV girls’ basketball team capped a memorable week by winning the Escalon Tournament Friday night in Escalon. The Bullfrogs started the week with a win over Enochs Tuesday night, and then took care of Johansen, Escalon and Beyer in the Escalon Tournament.
Against Enochs, Bret Harte won 40-17. Ashlin Arias led the Bullfrogs with 10 points; Kadyn Rolleri scored eight; Jadyn DeCosta scored five; Mackenzie Carroll, Brayley Blodgett and Destiny Grant each scored four; and Ally Stoy scored three in the win.
In the opening round of the Escalon Tournament Wednesday night, Bret Harte beat Johansen 35-23. Stoy had a team-high 14 points; Carroll scored nine; Rolleri added four; DeCosta and Blodgett scored three; and CJ DesBouillons added two points.
On Thursday night, Bret Harte knocked off host Escalon 52-23. Carroll and DesBouillons led with 13 points each; Stoy finished with 11; Arias had four; while Blodgett and Grant each scored three.
In Friday’s championship game against Beyer, Bret Harte won 42-38. Stoy once again had a big night, scoring a team-high 16 points; DesBouillons added 10 points; Rolleri scored eight; while Arias and Blodgett each scored four points in the win.
“They played great,” Bret Harte head coach Tawny Bennett said. “They really came together as a team and it showed tonight. Everyone had positive attitudes and never got down.”
Bret Harte is now 5-1 overall.