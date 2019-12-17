Calaveras girls' soccer blanks Riverbank
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

After having back-to-back games end in a tie, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was able to put one in the win column. Calaveras knocked off Riverbank 4-0 Tuesday night.

Calaveras scored twice in the first half and twice in the second. Zoe Stockdale led the way with two goals, while Mckenna Allen and Lauren Simpson each scored once. Makenna Miller dished out two assists in the win.

“We all came together and played well,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Deanna Williams said. “We had great communication and good flow as a team.”

Calaveras (2-3-2) will take on Ripon at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday in San Andreas.

