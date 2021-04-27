Bullfrogs put up a strong battle in losing effort to Wildcats

First-year head tennis coach Mike Stange has a sweet way to get his Bret Harte players from thinking about a bad match: cupcakes.
Following a rough match, Stange won’t talk about what went wrong or try to dive too deeply into what just took place. Instead, he offers his players a tasty treat. The good thing for Stange is he is offering his players fewer cupcakes as the season goes on.
“When they have a really tough match and they lose, I say to them, ‘It’s time for a cupcake,’” Stange said. “We don’t talk about the match immediately after when it was a negative match. You just turn the focus to something else. You can’t dwell too much when it was a rough match. When it’s a real rough one, it’s time to get a cupcake.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Bret Harte lost to the Sonora Wildcats 4-1 in Angels Camp. While there were cupcakes on hand, more were being consumed by his players while feeling good about what they did on the court, rather than using the frosted delicacy as a coping tool.
“In three of the matches, plus the one we won, it definitely could have gone our way today,” Stange said. “That’s one of the positives. I think there was definitely an opportunity to win the match today. Everybody was into it and that was fun.”
Bret Harte’s lone victory came from Brandon Vongphairoth, who leads the Bullfrogs with two wins in four matches. With the first third of the season now complete, Vongphairoth is starting to feel more comfortable out on the court.
“At the beginning of the season, I felt very rusty, but after playing these four matches, I feel like I’m getting the rust off and I feel like I’m getting more confident,” Vongphairoth said.
Vongphairoth, who is Bret Harte’s No. 2 male player, beat Sonora’s Elijah Lee 6-4, 6-2 in one of the longer matches of the afternoon.
“I love the fact that he was able to keep up with me,” Vongphairoth said. “We were evenly matched with both speed and power. He had a really good strategy.”
In the boys’ singles No. 1 match, Bret Harte junior Bennett Livanos put up a good battle against Sonora’s Adam Aldrich, only to fall 6-3, 4-6 (10-4).
“He (Livanos) could have easily won, having split the sets,” Stange said. “I kind of consider that, especially because he was playing with an injury, like it was a win and I want him to think positively.”
In the girls’ singles matches, Bret Harte’s No. 1, Carly Hickman, lost to Wildcat Lauren Hughes 6-4, 6-2. Stange feels that Hickman is still getting used to being the No. 1 female player and that with more time and experience, will grow into the role.
“Now, she’s seen every player and I think that at least two of those matches are winnable for her,” Stange said. “I think ability wise, she’s right in the middle of all the No. 1 girls and that’s being thrust up there. She needs to realize that she is our best player right now and once she realizes that, I think she’ll be a little less intimidated in going to round No. 2 with everybody that she’s going to see again.”
Bret Harte’s No. 2 girls’ single player Reata Lucore lost her match 6-1, 6-1. This was her first singles match and even just getting points was pleasing to Stange.
“I think she got the butterflies out by the second set,” Stange said. “In the first set, I think she had the ‘deer in the headlights’ look a little bit. Keeping score and playing in her first singles match was enough to get a little bit confused. I think she was missing a few calls where she was being tentative and generous. There is tennis etiquette and then sticking up for yourself. But being her first singles match, I was really proud of her winning two games in both sets.”
The only doubles match of the day was the Bret Harte freshman duo of Jakob Brockett and Josiah Hutchens, who lost 6-0, 6-1. With both players still in their first season of high school tennis, Stange has very specific areas in which he’d like to see them work and improve.
“I want to see balls driving more through the court,” Stange said. “That’s the progression I want to see. In doubles, you can’t float balls and you can’t be laying back. In singles, you can do that. Josiah is finally starting to hit through the court, create rallies and hitting his serve straight into the court and that’s going to give him more opportunities to win. Jakob has hitting balls experience, but no match experience. He needs to learn when to attack and when to drive the ball a little harder. I want to see more attacking in doubles.”
Bret Harte (0-4 Mother Lode League) will next host Amador at 3:30 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.