Lucky golfers cha, cha, cha all the way to the money

La Contenta senior golfers reverted to a team event on Nov. 15 known as cha, cha, cha.
The best ball of one member is counted on the first hole, two best balls on the second hole and three best balls on the third hole.
The sequence continues for the next three holes and then for the last three holes, one best ball is counted on the last hole of the nine instead of three. Individuals assess their chances by who is on their team. If the team finishes out of the money, members hope their wives or friends will commiserate with them, as they bemoan whom they had to play with.
The winning team by three strokes was led by the resurgence of former club champ Roger Ladd. Always steady Frank Elizondo and continually improving Jon Puckett were a great help. The real credit for their success goes to Mr. Card-in. The team is grateful for his help, but refuses to share their winnings with him.
In second was club champ Al Liberato, Jim Maxam, Mt. Ranch idol Norm Miley, and retired Lucky’s meat manager Dave Bockman, who will be pigging out from his winnings this week. The jury is no longer in gout about Al’s ability to play. Maxam was so exposed to candy when he worked that he developed an addiction to chocolate, marshmallows, and nuts. It was a Rocky Road to recovery.
A two-way tie occurred for third. Mike Kasperson, Gary Stockeland, big Jim Powell and Ken Phillips matched the score of Dave Mullen, Bob Bradley, Ray Delarosa and crown prince Carlos Lourenco. While most seniors are raking leaves this time of year, Stockeland keeps raking in the money. Retired contractor Mullen provided a solid foundation for his team, while former PG&E employee Delarosa lit up the field with his powerful play.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the white tees, Matt Theodore excelled, as he also took first on No. 13. It was a big payday for him. Bob Bradley, who seemingly shows up to play when he wants to raise money for a trip, took second. From the gold tees, Stockeland took what he considers his proper place on top of the field. Delarosa finished second. From the red tees, flight champ Larry Rupley easily gained first, overtaking Carl Johnson’s second-place effort.
On No. 13 from the whites, Liberato just lost gout to Theodore. From the golds, Elizondo had the shot-of-the-day (5 feet, 6 inches) while Bill Gylling settled for second. From the reds, George Dillon beat out tournament director Jon Foucrault for first.