Nothing goes right in Calaveras' blowout loss to Escalon

ESCALON – In order to defeat the defending state champion Escalon Cougars, Calaveras had to not only play a perfect game, but also have a number of breaks fall in its direction.
Neither of those things happened. Nothing went in Calaveras’ favor and the scoreboard proved it. Calaveras got shutout 41-0 by the Cougars Friday night in Escalon. The 41-point defeat was the most lopsided Calaveras loss since Doug Clark took over as head coach in 2019.
“Coming in and playing Escalon, you know it’s always going to be a tough game,” Clark said. “If you wanna come in and knock Escalon off at home, you have to play your A-game. You can’t turn the ball over and you can't have penalties. But again, it’s early in the season. Hats off to Escalon, as they are always tough. This is just a stepping stone and building block for us.”
Nothing went right for Calaveras and that started before a uniform was even put on. Friday’s game was originally scheduled to be played at Calaveras. However, poor air quality in San Andreas forced the game to be moved to Escalon and that decision was made early in the afternoon.
“It does throw a wrench in things,” Clark said about having a change of venue. “We were excited to play at home on our new field. Coming down to Escalon and playing them at their home is a whole other ball game.”
Calaveras’ bad luck started early in the first quarter. After holding Escalon to a three-and-out, Calaveras was unable to produce anything with the ball and punted right back to the Cougars. On its second possession, Escalon went 69 yards, which ended on a 34-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game.
On the first play for Calaveras following the score, the ball was put on the grass and Escalon recovered the fumble on the Calaveras 44. 35 seconds after recovering the fumble, Escalon was back in the end zone. The first quarter ended with the Cougars leading 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, Escalon again connected through the air for a touchdown, this time for 35 yards. Trailing by 21, Calaveras tried to move the ball through the air, but a Travis Byrd pass was tipped and intercepted at the Calaveras 44.
Following the pick, Escalon moved all the way to the Calaveras 4-yard line, but a strong defensive stand on 4th-and-1 forced a turnover on downs. Calaveras was unable to keep any momentum on its side after the defense did its job and punted the ball right back to the Cougars.
Escalon scored its fourth touchdown of the opening half with 5:40 to play. Calaveras was unable to find a spark on offense, but senior first-year player Woody Gardina recorded a defensive sack and picked up a fumble late in the second quarter, which gave the Calaveras fans something to cheer about.
Trailing by 28, Calaveras tried to generate momentum any way it could. But following an interception on the opening drive of the third quarter, Escalon scored on its very first play, which was a 42-yard touchdown run to go ahead 35-0. Escalon scored its final touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Calaveras only gained 62 yards on the ground and six through the air. Gaining positive yardage was difficult all evening.
“It was hard to move the ball,” senior Jake Hopper said. “They (Escalon) were right there doing their assignment. Escalon is a state team and we are going to learn from this.”
Escalon outgained Calaveras 477-68 and recorded four turnovers. Calaveras could only gain three first downs, while Escalon moved the chains 15 times.
Following the game, Clark talked to his team and reminded his players that they have now felt what it’s like to win big and to lose big and that it's not important to dwell on any game, regardless of the outcome.
Hopper isn’t worried that Friday’s loss will have any lasting ramifications to the season and that he and his teammates should be mentally and physically ready to go when they return to the field to host Ripon Christian.
“I see potential in my teammates,” Hopper said. “They work really hard in practice and have a lot of heart. We just haven’t played a team like this before. McNair was a good team, but they didn’t like to hit. Escalon is really disciplined and loves to hit.”
Like Hopper, Clark isn’t worried about one loss defining Calaveras’ season.
“I’m not concerned yet,” Clark said. “I think our guys will bounce back Monday and be ready to go to take on Ripon Christian, who is another tough team. Next Friday, we’ll see what this loss tonight does to us. It’s early, we are young and we’ll bounce back.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team lost to Escalon 27-6 Friday night in Escalon.