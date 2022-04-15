Rain doesn't prevent MLL track and field athletes from competing

A falling rain didn’t keep athletes from the Mother Lode League from competing at the third track and field meet of the season Thursday afternoon at Calaveras’ Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras, Amador, Argonaut, Summerville and Sonora all competed, while Bret Harte had the week off.
In the boy’s division, Calaveras beat Summerville 73-35. Argonaut beat Summerville 80-45 and Argonaut also defeated Amador 77.50-45.50, while Sonora beat Amador 61-47. In the girl’s division, Calaveras beat Summerville 67-34. Summerville beat Argonaut 48-37, while Sonora beat Amador 83-38 and Amador beat Argonaut 80-26.
Calaveras’ boys’ team finished the rainy day with four second-place finishes, seven third-place finishes and set 10 new personal records. As for Calaveras’ girls’ squad, it had four first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and one third-place finish, along with four new personal records. Calaveras senior Paytin Curran had a strong performance, as she set a personal record in the 1,600-meter race, the shot put and the discus.
Boys
In the 100-meter race, Amador’s Adam Ndiaye placed first with his time of 11.35; Calaveras junior Braeden Orlandi placed ninth (11.94); senior Garrette Randolph placed 11th (12.23); junior Tyler Davidson placed 13th (12.51); and junior James Miller placed 20th (13.52). Argonaut’s Colby Eckhart placed first in the 200-meter race (23.48), while Calaveras’ Miller placed ninth (27.97). In the 400-meter race, Calaveras junior Ethan Lynn set a personal record with his third-place time of 57.80. Argonaut’s Randy Fage placed first overall (55.92).
Sonora’s Adin Dibble placed first in the 800-meter race; Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser placed second (2:12.86); Calaveras senior Colton Munniks placed fourth (2:19.95); and junior Logan Gomes placed fifth (2:20.73). Dibble also placed first in the 1,600-meter race (4:46.40); Hesser placed second (4:49.24); Gomes placed third (5:04.40); Calaveras junior Cody Rouse-Thorneh set a personal record with his fifth-place time (5:08.20); and Calaveras junior Alex Garcia-Miller also set a personal record while placing 11th (5:34.53). Garcia-Miller later placed third in the 3,200-meter race (12:16.24), while Sonora’s Dibble placed first (9:59.97).
Argonaut placed first in the 4x400-meter relay (3:53.32), while Calaveras’ Lynn, Hesser, Gomes and Munniks placed third (4:04.64).
Summerville’s Robert Burciga placed first in the shot put (46 feet, 8 inches); Calaveras senior Antonio Roldan placed third (38 feet, 8 inches); senior Israel Moreno placed fifth (34 feet, 5 inches); Elijah Converse placed 10th (31 feet, 5 inches); Randolph placed 11th (30 feet, 11 inches); and senior Rogelio Arias placed 17th (25 feet, 8.25 inches).
Sonora’s Roger Alderman placed first in the discus (134 feet, 3 inches); Calaveras’ Moreno set a personal record with his second-place throw (117 feet, 11 inches); Roldan placed third (116 feet, 9 inches); Randolph placed eighth (93 feet, 1 inch); Converse placed ninth (90 feet, 6 inches); and Arias placed 13th (76 feet, 9 inches).
In the high jump, Summerville’s Enzio Leon placed first (5 feet, 8 inches) and Calaveras’ Lynn placed fourth (5 feet, 2 inches). Argonaut’s Devin Knapp placed first in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras’ Davidson placed second (9 feet); Munniks placed fifth (8 feet); and Miller placed sixth (5 feet, 6 inches). Davidson, Munniks and Miller all set personal records. And in the long jump, Argonaut’s Mateo Flores placed first (20 feet, 6.5 inches); Calaveras’ Lynn placed third (19 feet, 4 inches); Davidson placed eighth (16 feet, 8 inches); and Miller placed 10th (15 feet, 2 inches).
Girls
Sonora’ junior Ava Fox placed first in the 100-meter dash (13.09); Calaveras junior Bailie Clark placed second (13.36); junior Katelyn Black placed sixth (14.16); Leyana Miller placed seventh (14.17); and junior Angelina Bilderback set a personal record with her 14th-place time of 15.21.
In the 200-meter race, Sonora senior McKenna Alderman placed first (27.01); Calaveras senior Madison Clark placed fourth (28.86); Miller placed fifth (29.15); Black placed ninth (29.75); and senior Emma Fabregues placed 13th (33.25). Fabregues placed fifth in the 400-meter race (1:15.05), while Sonora’s Alderman placed first (1:04.72). In the 1,600-meter race, Sonora’s Brianna Personius placed first (5:52.23), while Calaveras junior Grace Damin placed seventh (6:38.87) and senior Paytin Curran set a personal record with her ninth-place finish of 6:49.89.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Argonaut’s Josie Metcalfe placed first (18.17); Calaveras’ Sage Miller placed second (18.43); Calaveras junior Maddie Simpson placed fifth (20.77); and Fabregues placed sixth (22.22). Sage Miller later placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.13.
Sonora took first in the 4x100-meter relay (50.97), while Calaveras’ Cassie Black, senior Bridgette Boriolo, Leyana Miller and Katelyn Black placed second (52.71). In the 4x400-meter race, Calaveras’ Damin, Simpson, Miller and Madison Clark placed first in 4:44.74.
In the shot put, Sonora’s Erica Walker placed first (32 feet, 11 inches); Calaveras’ Curran had a personal record of 27 feet, 7.5 inches, which put her in third place; senior Lexy Beadles placed sixth (23 feet, 8 inches); and senior Calista Randolph placed 11th (21 feet, 4.5 inches). Sonora’s Walker also placed first in the discus (115 feet, 7 inches); Curran set another personal record (60 feet, 3 inches) and placed 10th; and Randolph placed 13th (50 feet, 2 inches).
Calaveras’ Simpson placed first in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches). In the pole vault, Beadles placed first by clearing nine feet. And Sonora’s Ava Fox placed first in the long jump (17 feet, 1 inch), while Calaveras’ Madison Clark placed second (16 feet, 2 inches).