Calaveras’ Dart, Giangregorio take home offensive, defensive league honors

Nolan Dart and Donivan Giangregorio aren’t polar opposites, but they’re close.
Dart is quieter and softer spoken, while Giangregorio can be sarcastic and doesn’t pull any punches. Dart played quarterback, which is often looked at as a finesse position on a football field. Giangregorio, on the other hand, played linebacker and made hits that were so devastating, he broke his facemask and helmet.
While the two Calaveras High School football players are rather different, the one thing they have in common is they are thought of as two of the best players in the Mother Lode League. After leading Calaveras to a share of the league title and a playoff victory, Dart and Giangregorio finished the year with two of the top league awards.
Dart was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Giangregorio was co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with Sonora High School junior Gabe Milbourn.
“It’s cool, because there are a lot of really good offensive players in this league,” Dart said. “So, to be noticed and recognized as one of the better ones feels really good.”
Heading into the 2019 season, Giangregorio and Dart were in two different boats. Giangregorio was fresh off a sophomore year in which he was a first-team linebacker. There was no question that he could be one of the top players in the league, if not the section. But then Dart was asked to play quarterback, a position he had not played on the varsity level.
Even though Calaveras was a run-first team, Dart still had a strong season under center. He finished the season 36 for 65 for 719 yards, with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also ran for 138 yards on 37 attempts.
“I think I had a successful year,” Dart said. “I don’t want to grade myself, but I think that not throwing a pick was a really big achievement for me. And all I was striving for all year was to just do my best.”
It would be easy to look at Dart’s numbers, compare them to other quarterbacks in the league and say that they don’t compare. But Calaveras head coach Doug Clark knows how important Dart’s role was and he executed what was asked of him game after game.
“He just got better and better each week,” Clark said. “People may look at him and think that he wasn’t that great of a quarterback or that deserving to be Offensive Player of the Year, but they’re wrong. Just because we don’t throw 1,000 times. But when he threw, he was very consistent and very accurate. He had zero interceptions on the year and, as a running quarterback, he was a huge threat. He’s a smart, vocal leader. He’s the ideal guy that you want out there at quarterback.”
Dart only averaged nearly six attempts per game, so he knew when he was asked to pass, he couldn’t mess up his opportunity. Dart averaged nearly 20 yards per completion and threw for touchdowns of 4, 55, 27, 70, 75, 12, 47 and 35 yards.
“I could only do so much, because I didn’t get to block on every play and I couldn’t do what the other 10 guys could do,” Dart said. “When the passes came, that was my chance to help the team. When those opportunities came, I knew I had to get it done.”
Dart also contributed on the defensive side of the ball. He led Calaveras in interceptions, which included one pick-six, and he also returned a fumble for a score on homecoming night against Summerville.
“He’s one of the greatest kids that I’ve ever coached,” Clark said. “He’ll do anything for you and will go above and beyond. He’s just one-of-a-kind.”
When it comes to playing with ruthless aggression, Giangregorio doesn’t hold back. In a monster clash on the road against Sonora, Giangregorio walked to the sideline requesting a new helmet, because his facemask had bent as a result of a hit he delivered.
“If they weren’t aware of him, then they found out quickly,” Clark said. “We know the league coaches and everybody always has a positive comment to say about 53, and that they’d have to game plan around him.”
Giangregorio ended up missing the final game-and-a-half of the regular season and a playoff game because of an injury. The tough junior knows that injuries are part of the game, but he never thinks of getting hurt when he’s looking for contact.
“Most players have a little fear,” Giangregorio said. “Any time you play football, there’s always a chance you could get hurt. But when I go out there, I don’t care about it. I just go out and try to lay some hits.”
In the fall, Giangregorio spends his time on the football field. But for the rest of the year, he’s tackling opponents on the wrestling mat. Giangregorio credits wrestling with helping him become a better football player.
“In wrestling, you get your footwork down, you learn about balance and leverage, which is basically everything you need to know for football,” Giangregorio said.
It would be easy to assume that Giangregorio fits the role of the stereotypical “dumb jock” because of his style of play and sarcastic personality. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Like his football play, Giangregorio’s grades are better than most.
“He’s smart with a 4.something GPA,” Clark said. “But, he’s also football smart. He’s also very tough. Once the game starts, he’s just a different person. If you know G at all, he’s as goofy and as strange as they come, but once you blow that whistle to start the game … I’m scared.”