Calaveras football preview: New coach thinking about opener for nearly 42 weeks

“Remember this feeling. In 42 weeks, we will see them again. Forty-two weeks from now, I want you to remember how you feel right now.”
That was the message that Doug Clark gave to the Calaveras High School football team at the end of a playoff defeat to the Escalon Cougars on a cold November night in Escalon in 2018. At the time, Clark was the head JV coach, but he knew there would be a good chance that by the following year, he’d be Calaveras’ head varsity coach.
He was right.
Now, nearly 42 weeks later, Clark is getting his team ready to begin the 2019 season, which kicks off Aug. 30 against Escalon at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“I gave that speech knowing that this was coming down the road and here we are, less than two weeks away from it,” Clark said Monday after practice. “It gives me the chills on a 100-degree day because I’m that fired up for it.”
Offense
For years, Calaveras has been a run-first offense. And that style of football is a major reason why Calaveras finds itself in the playoffs year after year. But in order to be successful in the playoffs, a passing game must be an option.
Clark doesn’t plan on throwing the ball on every play, but he hopes to see the pigskin fly through the air more than it has in years past.
QUARTERBACK – Clark has named senior Nolan Dart as his starting quarterback. As a junior, Dart was one of Calaveras’ main receivers, as he hauled in seven receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown for an average of 20.3 yards per catch. Even though he’s no longer running routes, Dart is happy to help his team.
“Yeah, I’m going to miss it, but I know that my team needs me here and I’m excited to hopefully perform well for them,” Dart said.
For the second year in a row, Calaveras will start a quarterback who had seemingly no varsity experience at the position. While Dart did get some playing time late in games as a junior, he never saw serious action under center. Even though Dart doesn’t have the experience Clark would like, he does possess all the other qualities that any coach wants.
“Nolan is smart, he’s composed and he’s an athlete, so he can run an offense,” Clark said. “He has all the attributes that you’d want and his throwing game is getting a lot better. He’s smart enough and athletic enough to do it.”
RUNNING BACK – Year after year, Calaveras has no problem producing quality running backs. This season should be no exception. Clayton Moore, who scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 554 yards during his sophomore year, should get plenty of carries. Also running the ball will be senior Johnny Lozano, and the junior trio of Jake Black, Blain Mossa and Phoenix Nguyen.
The interesting call was to move all-league guard Donivan Giangregorio off the line and into the backfield. As a freshman, Giangregorio was a fullback on the JV team, which was coached by Clark. Now two years later, Clark believes the best place for one of his top players is in the backfield.
“This move could come back and bite me, or it could be one of the greatest moves ever. That is yet to be determined,” Clark said. “But why wouldn’t I want one of my biggest, strongest, most athletic players to have the ball in his hands a lot? It hurts us not having him at guard, but we gain in the backfield. We’ll see how that pans out.”
TIGHT END – Mossa and senior Zeke Martinez will line up as tight ends. Martinez played a full year on the varsity squad as a junior, but only had one reception for three yards. The tight end position is another one that Clark hopes to get more involved with the passing game.
RECEIVERS – Expect the same players who run the ball to also spend time in the slot or lined up at the numbers. Lozano, Black, Nguyen and Moore will all be critical parts of the passing game.
OFFENSIVE LINE – An offense is only as good as its line, and Clark has plenty of options. However, he has yet to find the combination of linemen that he feels will do the best job of paving the way for his backs.
“Our line is something that we need to solidify,” Clark said.
Senior Austin Brown, along with Caleb Bennett, Isaco Fuller, Cole Heath, Caden Villegas and Able Arellano, are all trying to prove they belong on the starting offensive line.
Defense
For much of the 2018 season, the defense led Calaveras. Calaveras allowed 14 or fewer points five times. Returning as defensive coordinator is Gil Valtierra, who once again hopes his defensive unit will not only keep Calaveras in games, but possibly win them.
DEFENSIVE LINE – Calaveras has size and strength on its defensive line. The interior linemen will be Bennett, Dylan Doporto and Brown, with Giangregorio and Martinez playing the edges.
Like on the offensive side of the ball, Valtierra has high expectations for Giangregorio.
“He’s most definitely going to be the leader of the defense,” Valtierra said. “He got that sophomore experience at the varsity level last year. He brings a huge level of intensity when the game starts and sets the tone for the rest of the guys.”
LINEBACKERS – Calaveras lost both of its 2018 starting linebackers – Logan Weatherby and John Arbuckle – to graduation. With those spots open, Valtierra hopes that Mossa, Tim Alec, Heath and Billy Blevins are willing to step up and claim the position.
“We have linebackers on the inside who maybe don’t look like they fit the build, but because they have speed and football smarts, they always end up in the right spots and beat a guy who is supposed to block them,” Valtierra said of his linebackers.
DEFENSIVE BACKS – When it comes to speed, there is plenty of it in Calaveras’ defensive backfield. Lozano, Black, Moore and Nguyen are some of the fastest players Calaveras has, so getting beaten deep shouldn’t be an issue.
Schedule
It would be hard for Calaveras to come up with a more difficult schedule. Of its 10 opponents, eight played in the 2018 playoffs and all five of the teams Calaveras will see in the preseason reached postseason play.
“There’s not a cupcake on there,” Clark said. “All five teams we face in the preseason were playoff teams last year. So we don’t have an easy preseason. Obviously, the upside would be to go 5-0, with the downside going 0-5. Both of those, and anywhere in between, can happen. If you want to be the best, you have to play the best.”
Calaveras opens up against Escalon on Aug. 30 in San Andreas. Then it travels to Modesto Christian, hosts Ripon, plays Bradshaw Christian on the road and finishes the preseason at home against Stellar Prep. Homecoming will be Oct. 4 against Summerville, and then Calaveras has back-to-back road games against Amador and Sonora. Calaveras will finish the regular season with home games against Argonaut and Bret Harte.
But the game that all Calaveras coaches and players are focusing on is the one at the top of the schedule, which just so happens to be the one that Clark spoke of 41 weeks ago.
“I don’t think you could ask for anything better,” Brown said about opening the season against Escalon. “We’ve got them here at our home field and we’re going to try to get that win.”