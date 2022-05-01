Calaveras baseball continues to roll through MLL opponents

With the Mother Lode League championship already claimed, the Calaveras High School baseball team is looking to keep its momentum going with now only two games remaining to play in the regular season.
Calaveras claimed its 12th league victory by defeating the Sonora Wildcats 9-0 on April 29 in Sonora. The win was also Calaveras’ 21st of the season.
Calaveras scored one run in the top of the first and then didn’t score again until the fourth, when it plated six runs. In the fifth, two more runs were scored. Calaveras scored nine runs on nine hits.
Senior Aiden Look went 3 for 4 and drove in a team-high three runs and also scored once; senior Chris Maddock had one hit, scored once and drove in two; junior Tyler Maddock scored twice; senior Andy Rios had one RBI and scored one run; junior Gus Tofanelli went 1 for 3; senior Woody Gardina went 1 for 3 and scored a run; senior Dean Habbestad had an RBI; junior Bradyn Brim scored a run; and sophomore Mason Moser scored once in the win.
Tyler Maddock got the win on the hill. The junior went three innings and gave up two hits, no runs, walked one and struck out one. Senior Chance Brooks pitched three innings of relief and didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out one. And Look pitched one inning, walked two and struck out one.
Calaveras will host Amador on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for senior night. There will also be a pregame ceremony to dedicate the baseball field to Dr. Matthew Bicocca. Calaveras will wrap up the regular season at 4 p.m. on Friday against Bret Harte in Angels Camp.