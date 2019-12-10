Bret Harte has a cold night against El Dorado

The El Dorado Cougars scored early and often and there was nothing Bret Harte could do to slow them down and lost 61-17 Tuesday night in Angels Camp. Bret Harte trailed 19-3 at the end of the first quarter and was down 30-4 at halftime.
Jaycee Davey led Bret Harte with five points; freshman Kyla Kirk, junior Haylee Maddeaux and freshman Aariah Fox all scored three points; Jaden Arias scored two points; and Shayna Wakefield added one-point in the home defeat.
Bret Harte (1-6) will take part in the Linden Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Junior varsity
The Bullfrogs lost their second game of the season by one-point Tuesday night against El Dorado in Angels Camp. Bret Harte had the final shot, but couldn't capitalize and lost 34-33. Ally Stoy scored a team-high 13 points; Mackenzie Carroll scored five; Jaden DeCosta and Ashlin Arias each scored four; CJ DesBouillons added three points; and Jadyn Rolleri scored two points in the loss.
Bret Harte is now 5-2.
Freshman
Bret Harte’s freshman (4-3) team beat El Dorado 34-20 Tuesday night. Makenna Robertson led the way with 10 points; Alissa Sutton scored eight; Breya Nobles scored seven; Morgan Green added five points; Angelina Howard scored four points; and Trinity Kekai-Acedo scored two points.