Bret Harte has a cold night against El Dorado

Bret Harte lost to El Dorado Tuesday night in Angels Camp.

The El Dorado Cougars scored early and often and there was nothing Bret Harte could do to slow them down and lost 61-17 Tuesday night in Angels Camp. Bret Harte trailed 19-3 at the end of the first quarter and was down 30-4 at halftime.

Bret Harte's Jaden Arias shoots in the first quarter.

Jaycee Davey led Bret Harte with five points; freshman Kyla Kirk, junior Haylee Maddeaux and freshman Aariah Fox all scored three points; Jaden Arias scored two points; and Shayna Wakefield added one-point in the home defeat.

Bret Harte (1-6) will take part in the Linden Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Junior varsity

The Bullfrogs lost their second game of the season by one-point Tuesday night against El Dorado in Angels Camp. Bret Harte had the final shot, but couldn't capitalize and lost 34-33. Ally Stoy scored a team-high 13 points; Mackenzie Carroll scored five; Jaden DeCosta and Ashlin Arias each scored four; CJ DesBouillons added three points; and Jadyn Rolleri scored two points in the loss.

Bret Harte is now 5-2.

Freshman 

Bret Harte’s freshman (4-3) team beat El Dorado 34-20 Tuesday night. Makenna Robertson led the way with 10 points; Alissa Sutton scored eight; Breya Nobles scored seven; Morgan Green added five points; Angelina Howard scored four points; and Trinity Kekai-Acedo scored two points.

