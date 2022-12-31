Bullfrogs are unable to capture a victory at Oakdale Tournament
OAKDALE – The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team played three games at the Oakdale Rotary Tournament and were unable to capture a victory. Two of Bret Harte’s three losses were both by four points.

On the opening day of the tournament, the Bullfrogs had a tough go with the Ripon Indians. Bret Harte fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter and was unable to mount a comeback. Bret Harte lost to Ripon 57-39 on Wednesday afternoon.

