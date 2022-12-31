Bullfrogs are unable to capture a victory at Oakdale Tournament

OAKDALE – The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team played three games at the Oakdale Rotary Tournament and were unable to capture a victory. Two of Bret Harte’s three losses were both by four points.
On the opening day of the tournament, the Bullfrogs had a tough go with the Ripon Indians. Bret Harte fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter and was unable to mount a comeback. Bret Harte lost to Ripon 57-39 on Wednesday afternoon.
At the end of the first quarter, Bret Harte trailed Ripon 16-7 and after being outscored 15-7 in the second quarter, the Bullfrogs trailed 31-14. Ripon scored 17 points in the third quarter and limited Bret Harte to eight. Bret Harte had its best offensive quarter in the final eight minutes and scored 17 points, but it wasn’t enough to collect a victory.
“We are still a group who is not used to playing the varsity game,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said after the loss to Ripon. “A lot of our passes were JV-level passes that were stolen. Passes were thrown to them (Ripon) and when we caught the ball, it was like, ‘Oh crap, I’m finally open and I have to shoot it,’ instead of settling down. I also noticed some footwork things that a couple of them are missing. As a coach, that’s my fault. I missed some of the footwork that is maybe forcing them to rush.”
Freshman Tumiso Owens finished the game with eight points; junior Jacob Archer scored four; junior Chance Herndon scored six; junior Walker Maurer scored nine; senior Carston Weidmann scored four; senior Nathan Reeves finished with six points; and junior Jacob Hibdon scored two points in the loss.
Even with dropping the first game of the tournament, Barnett wanted his players to just focus on the next game and not where they might end up on the brackets at the end of the three-day tournament.
“I don’t know if we look past today; we just look at it as another day,” Barnett said. “I know we do these preseason tournaments and it’s, ‘Hey, let’s go win this game.’ It’s not, ‘Let’s win the tournament.’ Tomorrow, we are going to come back and try to beat whoever we play.”
On Thursday, Bret Harte took on Escalon and tied a school record. Unfortunately, the record was not one that many teams would want to have. In Bret Harte’s 46-42 loss to Escalon, the Bullfrogs did not attempt a single free throw the entire game. Escalon was called for just three fouls.
Even with no trips to the charity stripe, the Bullfrogs had a much better start of the game than they did one day earlier against Ripon. Archer and Herndon both made shots from behind the arc and with Maurer and Reeves both adding four points and Weidmann and junior Austin Blodgett both scoring two points, the Bullfrogs led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.
The momentum Bret Harte collected in the first quarter did not carry over to the second. Escalon outscored the Bullfrogs 13-4 and led 27-22 at halftime.
Bret Harte scored 12 points in the third quarter and Weidmann was responsible for 10 of them. The senior made two 3-point baskets and Reeves scored the other two points and the Bullfrogs trailed 41-34 heading into the final quarter. Owens and Archer both made 3-point baskets in the fourth, but the Bullfrogs only finished with eight points in the final eight minutes and lost 46-42.
Owens finished the day with three points; Archer scored eight; Herndon scored five; Maurer scored four; Weidmann scored a team-high 14 points; Reeves added six points; and Blodgett scored two points.
In Friday’s tournament finale, Bret Harte lost to Johansen 53-49. Johansen scored 18 points in the first quarter and the Bullfrogs countered with 16. Archer led the way with seven points, while Owens, Maurer and Weidmann all hit shots from downtown. Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter and at the midway point, the Bullfrogs trailed 30-28.
And just like what happened against Escalon, one bad quarter turned out to be the difference in the outcome. Bret Harte scored just six points in the third quarter and Johansen put up 15. The Bullfrogs tried their best to mount a comeback in the fourth and with six points from Archer, four from Herndon, three from Maurer and two from Owens, ended up outscoring Johansen 15-8. But for the second time in two days, Bret Harte suffered a four-point loss.
Owens scored 11 points; Archer scored a team-high 15 points; Herndon finished with six points; Maurer added 10 points; and Weidmann scored seven points.
Bret Harte will begin Mother Lode League play on Jan. 6 against the Argonaut Mustangs at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
