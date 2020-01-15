Calaveras upset by Sonora for first league loss

Rob Leetham didn’t know which Sonora High School soccer team would show up to play his Calaveras squad. Would it be the Sonora who beat Amador 3-1, or the one that got blasted by Summerville 7-1?
It was the former who showed up and handed Calaveras its first Mother Lode League loss of the season. With less than two minutes to play in the game, Sonora scored what turned out to be the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Calaveras Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“We talk all the time about the fact that any team can beat any team on any night,” Leetham said. “It was one of those games where things just didn’t click. You play 23 games in a season and every now and then you have one where things just don’t click. It just wasn’t our night and all the credit to Sonora because they played fantastic.”
Although Sonora walked off the field with the one-goal victory, Calaveras struck first. After having a number of opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net, Calaveras senior Bennie Hesser finally got some good luck on a shot.
Hesser and a Sonora defender were battling down the field and as the ball got closer to the goal, Sonora’s goalkeeper went out and tried to knock the ball away. As Hesser and the Sonora defender started to go to the ground, Hesser took what appeared to be a desperation shot toward the unmanned goal. Hesser’s shot gave Calaveras a 1-0 lead with 12:25 to play in the opening half.
“I took a touch, saw that the goal was open and just made a solid shot into the back of the net,” Hesser said.
Calaveras’ defense put up a strong fight, but with less than two minutes to play in the half, a Sonora corner kick resulted in a goal to tie the game 1-1 right before halftime.
“It definitely gave Sonora a little bit of momentum,” Hesser said. “It was just one of those moments where the man wasn’t marked and he stepped up to the ball. It happens sometimes on a corner kick like that.”
With the game tied 1-1, Calaveras desperately tried to regain the lead, but was unsuccessful. Each shot that appeared to be open, sailed to the right, or left, or above the goal. As time started to become an issue, each team knew that the one who could score first would most likely win the game.
With under 120 seconds left to play, it was Sonora who got the desired goal and took a 2-1 lead. Calaveras tried to make something happen offensively, but time expired and the hope of an undefeated league season came to an end.
“The entire game, we just weren't playing as a team,” Hesser said. “We weren’t connecting our passes and from the get-go, we weren’t really playing like we usually do. It seems like everyone's first touch was off tonight. We just need to learn from this and bounce back.”
Calaveras (2-1 MLL) will host Argonaut (1-1-1 MLL) Thursday and hopes to get back on track.
“Oh yeah, I’m mad,” Hesser said. “I’m not mad at anyone and I’m not mad at myself; I’m mad in a way that it’ll help motivate me to win the rest of these games.”
Leetham added, “Anytime you lose, it stings a lot. But the key is to learn from it and learn from what we did wrong tonight and fix it. I’m confident that this group will do that.”