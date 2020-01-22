Bret Harte runs out of time against Summerville

Bret Harte needed just a little bit more time. Trailing the Summerville Bears the whole night, the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team cut the deficit to one late in the second half. With momentum starting to creep to the side of the Bullfrogs, they believed they would be able to tie the game before the time expired.
It didn’t happen.
In a physical match, Bret Harte came up just short in a 2-1 home loss against Summerville Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“I think we played really well,” Bret Harte co-captain Brenna Landis said. “We switched up our lineup to make adjustments for being sick and injured and I think that was good. We had more possessions and were able to pass and move up in one big long line, rather than just booting it.”
The Bullfrogs entered Tuesday’s game wanting to forget about the last time they were on the soccer field. On Jan. 16, the Bullfrogs suffered an embarrassing 10-0 home loss to the Sonora Wildcats on a night where a number of Bret Harte players were battling injuries and illness.
While the Bullfrogs were still not 100 percent healthy, they played much better against Summerville. The Bears scored first with 23:16 to play in the opening half on a shot that sailed over the leap of goalkeeper Leslie Quashnick.
Bret Harte was unable to get many clean looks at Summerville’s goal, as the Bears’ defense was quick and played the ball well.
“They are fast, but they are also really aggressive,” Bret Harte sophomore Kara Schultz said about the Summerville defense. “You can feel them coming up on you and it’s nerve wracking.”
While Bret Harte had trouble taking shots, Summerville did not. But aside from the one that went over the outstretched arms of Quashnick, the score remained 1-0. Quashnick is not Bret Harte’s everyday goalkeeper and first-year head coach Jessica Bowman was pleased with her effort.
“Leslie did really well,” Bowman said. “She was really confident and she was very good at knowing when to come out and confront the player and when to take a one-on-one. She also did a good job of reading the players and firing the ball off quickly after she got possession, which keeps the game moving.”
The half ended with Summerville leading 1-0, which wasn’t something that bothered the Bret Harte players.
“We were happy about the score,” Landis said. “Being down by only one, we still had our spirits high and we still had a chance to win or tie.”
Summerville (3-0-1 MLL) added its second goal with 23 minutes remaining in the game and it looked as if Bret Harte would be kept off the scoreboard. But with 12:15 to play, Schultz got behind the Summerville defense, received a perfect pass from Landis and took a shot that hit off the arm of the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
“I was really relieved,” Schultz said of making the goal to bring the score to 2-1. “I’d rather have one goal than none. Getting at least one goal is a really good feeling.”
Bret Harte (1-4 MLL) will try to snap its four-game losing streak when it returns to the field to begin the second half of Mother Lode League play Jan. 28 against the Argonaut Mustangs in Jackson. The Bullfrogs beat Argonaut 3-0 on Jan. 7 in Angels Camp.
“Mixing it up right now is a key to success, because we are finding out what works and what doesn’t,” Bowman said. “Obviously, I’ve got quite a young team and I’m a new coach, so trying to figure out what worked in this first half of league is going to be paramount to what we can do in the second half of it.”