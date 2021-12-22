Calaveras falls to Kimball by 12 in final game before Christmas

TRACY – Perhaps the one good thing about the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team dropping their final game before a five-day break is that they can just forget about it and move on.
Calaveras has had an extremely difficult preseason schedule and taking on Kimball, a division III school, was another example of that tough schedule. In the final game before taking some time off for Christmas, Calaveras lost to the Kimball Jaguars 56-44 Wednesday night in Tracy.
Calaveras will not return to the floor until Dec. 28 when it takes on Hilmar in the Livingston Tournament. The time off could be coming at the right time, according to head coach Kraig Clifton.
“It’s kind of a good thing,” Clifton said about having a few days with no games. “You can let your body recover a little bit and relax and enjoy the holiday, and then come back with a positive attitude, get a new outlook on things and come back ready to work next week.”
Following the loss, Clifton reminded his players that it’s no accident that they have a tough preseason schedule. And while the players were upset with the outcome, he wanted them to remember that this is all to make them stronger once Mother Lode League play begins in January.
“I keep addressing with the team that we can’t let it be a factor and we need to understand what the big picture is,” Clifton said about the difficult preseason losses. “It’s about what we are shooting for at the end of the season and not necessarily just tonight.”
Calaveras couldn’t have asked for a worse way to begin the evening. Calaveras didn’t score its first basket of the game until junior forward Elijah Malamed hit a shot from downtown and that came with 4:12 to play in the opening quarter. Before Malamed made that shot, Calaveras was trailing by 10. Junior Braeden Orlandi added a free throw and Calaveras could only put four points on the board in the first eight minutes of the game.
“What played a big factor tonight is that we started off the game pretty slow,” Orlandi said. “We weren’t getting through our progression on the offensive side and then we kind of repeated that in the third quarter. Yeah, we missed open shots, but we could have capitalized off of so many more opportunities.”
Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras trailed Kimball 10-4. Junior Merrick Strange scored in the paint with an assist from Jay Clifton early in the quarter and after a Kimball basket, Clifton scored his first points of the game with a bucket from behind the arc.
Trailing 14-9 with 5:26 to play in the first half, Calaveras went on its biggest run of the night. Sophomore Earl Wood hit a long jumper and Clifton followed with points in the paint. Malamed capped the 7-0 run with a 3-point basket to give Calaveras a 16-14 lead. Late in the quarter, Calaveras got a jumper from Thomas Davison and another 3-point basket from Clifton. At the midway point, the game was tied 21-21.
“We started off slow, we weren’t shooting very well and we were still tied at halftime,” Orlandi said. “What we wanted to do was come out (in the third quarter) and execute our offense and make our shots, but sadly we didn’t do that.”
The third quarter was quite reminiscent of the first, with Kimball starting hot and Calaveras unable to put points on the board. The Jaguars began the second half by going on a 9-2 run. Calaveras was able to cut the deficit to four with an and-1 basket and free throw from Orlandi. Junior Logan Parmley made a 3-point basket with 3:25 to play in the quarter and Calaveras was only down 34-29.
Trailing by five, Calaveras’ defense wasn’t able to contain Kimball’s offense. The Jaguars ended the third quarter by going on a 9-3 run. Calaveras’ three points came via a corner 3-point basket from Malamed, but Calaveras trailed 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kimball began the fourth by going on a 6-0 run, which was ended by another downtown bucket from Clifton. Calaveras put together its final bid for a comeback trailing 51-35 with four minutes to play. Clifton hit a 3-point basket and then added four points from the free throw line to cut the Kimball lead to 51-42 with 1:50 to play. But the Jaguars didn’t allow Calaveras’ momentum to put their lead in jeopardy and finished the night by beating Calaveras by 12.
Clifton led Calaveras with a game-high 20 points and drained four 3-point baskets; Malamed had nine points and all three of his buckets came from behind the arc; Orlandi scored six points; Parmley scored three points; Wood finished with two points; Davison scored two points; and Strange scored two points in the loss.
“There were definitely some positives,” Clifton said. “It’s a bummer that we lost, but there were some positives tonight.”
Calaveras has no problem defeating Delhi
Defending its home floor was not an issue for Calaveras when Delhi made its way to San Andreas. Calaveras knocked off Delhi 75-36 Monday night at Mike Flock Gym.
Calaveras outscored Delhi 17-9 in the opening quarter and extended its lead to 36-23. In the third quarter, Calaveras scored 23 points and held Delhi to only eight. And in the final quarter, Calaveras scored 16 and limited Delhi to five.
Jay Clifton had another monster night, as he made five 3-point baskets on his way to a game-high 31 points; Malamed scored 13; Tyler Maddock, Davison, and Noah Cardenas all scored six points; Strange scored four points; Parmley scored three points; and Mason Neelans, Orlandi and Travis Byrd scored two points.