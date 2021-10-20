Cross country runners beat the rain in third MLL meet

SONORA – Tut tut, it looked like rain. Fortunately, cross country athletes from the Mother Lode League were able to outrun the oncoming rainfall before the Tuolumne County soil became a factor in the third Mother Lode League meet of the season.
Bret Harte took on Amador and Argonaut, while Calaveras clashed with Argonaut and Summerville Wednesday afternoon under cloudy skies at Wildcat Ranch in Sonora.
In the boys’ race, Bret Harte beat Amador 25-30 and topped Argonaut 25-32. Calaveras lost to Argonaut 32-34 and lost to Summerville 27-28. Summerville beat Sonora 31-34 and Amador beat Sonora 25-30.
In the girls’ race, Bret Harte and Amador tied at 28-28, but the win went to Amador for being able to field a sixth runner, which Bret Harte was unable to do. Bret Harte beat Argonaut 15-incomplete. Calaveras beat Argonaut 15-incomplete and beat Summerville 15-incomplete. Summerville and Sonora each had an incomplete in their matchup and Amador beat Sonora 15-incomplete.
Wednesday was the first time all six Mother Lode League schools competed together since Sept. 29, also at Wildcat Ranch. While Bret Harte and Calaveras both had invitationals they went to in order to stay sharp, league meets bring out a little extra in runners and Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson was pleased with the performance from her squads.
“They looked like they were still running good for themselves,” Johnson said. “There is a little hesitation with how much racing we are going to do in the next couple of days and the next couple of weeks. We told them to just watch the competition and just go with who we were competing against today. I think they were very careful watching which jersey was in front of them or behind them.”
Not only did Calaveras have two weeks off from competing against league opponents, it also had two weeks off from school for its fall break. During that time, some runners went out of town and others were unable to train like they typically would. With students back in school, head coach Doug Avrit feels that the return to structure will be good for his runners, especially with the league championship meet only a week away.
“We did well,” Avrit said. “We almost have everybody here. Emma (Alliende) is not here for us and that’s a big gap on our girls’ side. It’s just nice to get back to some sense of normalcy as far as our season goes, with training and everybody being there.”
Bret Harte, like most teams, is having to adjust to losing a runner at any moment because of an illness or injury. The Bullfrogs haven’t had their full roster for much of the year and Wednesday was another example of not quite being at 100%.
“It’s really hard because you have in your own mind an ideal team of who is going to be the top five or top seven and suddenly it switches and you are juggling runners up and down if you are lucky enough to have enough for that,” Johnson said. “We are fortunate enough right now that we are able to have five in the frosh/soph girls, five in the varsity girls and five in the varsity boys’ team. Every day, every hour, it seems that things can change and you just have to be flexible and stay positive because it’s no one’s fault. It just happens and you pick it up.”
In the varsity boys’ race, the powerhouse duo of Broen Holman and Adin Dibble of Sonora placed first and second with identical times of 16:25.49. Placing third was Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser, who finished in 16:34.30. Hesser raced over the weekend and continued to train hard during the two days leading up to Wednesday’s meet. With how hard Hesser is training, Avrit was thrilled with the time and knows that Hesser is eying the big meets at the end of the year.
“He wasn’t coming in here fresh because we are training through this,” Avrit said. “His things are still to come down the road, even past league. League is on the way, but it’s not the ultimate goal. To be able to go out and have a 16:34 on this course is a very good time.”
Other Calaveras times were: Logan Gomes (No. 9, 19:06.74); Daniel Acevedo (No. 10, 19:26.31); Tyler Davidson (No. 24, 21:40.14); Ethan Lynn (No. 31, 22:08.67); Alexander Garcia-Miller (No. 32, 22:48.86); and Ethan Haro (No. 42, 27:52.83).
Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle was the first Bullfrog to finish, crossing the finish line in 18:00.88, which was good enough for fifth place. Other Bret Harte times were: Jordan Smith (No. 8, 19:02.81); Broderick Burita (No. 11, 19:37.24); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 27, 21:50.49); Logan Jodie (No. 29, 22:01.79); Avery Strauch (No. 33, 23:09.71); and Nathan Reeves (No. 38, 25:08.13).
In the varsity girls’ race, Argonaut’s Maeve Klement placed first (20:20), followed by Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez (21:11) and Sonora’s Bri Personius (21:48).
Bret Harte’s Addison Heermance placed fourth overall with her time of 22:01. Other Bullfrog times were: Anika Jodie (No. 6, 22:11); Lilly O’Geen (No. 15, 24:33); Sophia Keirns (No. 18, 25:19); and Megan Johnson (No. 26, 26:39).
As for Calaveras, its final times were: Lexy Beadles (No. 7, 22:12); Sage Miller (No. 12, 23:29); Rosalind Acevedo (No. 20, 25:40); Bridgette Boriolo (No. 21, 25:40); Peyton Curran (No. 22, 25:45); Grace Damin (No. 23, 25:52); and Emma Fabegues (No. 28, 29:36).
Up next is the Mother Lode League championship meet, which is scheduled for Oct. 27. The original location was supposed to be Calaveras High School, but with the new running track currently being installed at Frank Meyer Field, the meet will not take place in San Andreas.
“Once I talked to them today, there was no way they were getting it done by next Wednesday,” Avrit said. “Lord willing, we’ll be able to move it to Frogtown and hopefully that’s the case. The guys installing it really want to do a great job on it and it’ll be really nice in the springtime.”
The talk was that the meet could be moved to Frogtown or Wildcat ranch. While Frogtown is Bret Harte’s home course, Johnson doesn’t feel her team would have any advantage should that course be the home of the championship meet.
“In a way you could say it’s familiar surroundings, but we haven’t been actually training on the course this year, so they really haven’t run any more races at Frogtown than they have here (at Wildcat Ranch),” Johnson said. “Right now, there wouldn't be an advantage other than we call it our home course. We haven’t had the opportunity to train on that course.”
As for Avrit, he’s just interested to see how his runners compete in the final league race of the year, regardless of where it’s held.
“We are as ready as we are going to be,” he said. “I feel that we are pretty ready to go and we are as good as we are going to be right now. We’ve put in a lot of work, so it’s a matter of showing up and wanting it and competing your face off that day.”
Junior varsity
In the boys’ junior varsity division, no team fielded a complete squad. Calaveras’ Chase Mendosa finished in 15:10, while teammate Nathan Cameron finished in 16:21. Bret Harte’s Elliot Burita finished in 19:15.
In the JV girls’ division, Bret Harte beat Amador 20-35 and beat Argonaut 15-incomplete. Calaveras was unable to field a full team. Bret Harte times were: Savanna Inks (No. 1, 14:43); Skylar Inks (No. 2, 15:04); Taylee McDaniel (No. 6, 16:08); Talisa Perez (No. 11, 18:06); and Callie Hormel (No. 12, 18:07). For Calaveras, Daisy Garcia finished in 17:06 and Jillian Damin finished in 18:03.