Senior golfers compete in match play and par points

It was with great sorrow when senior golfers learned of the passing of Tom Suarez over the weekend. Tom was one of the nicest persons you'd ever meet and a true joy to play golf with and be around. His positive essence and easy-going manner influenced everyone. Our condolences to his family. He will be greatly missed.
On June 6, senior golf consisted of two separate events. A little over half the field engaged in match play to eventually determine various flight champions, while the others competed in par points. In the par points game from the white tees, Robert Bradley again earned money as he easily took first with the most points of anyone (22). Retired heavy equipment operator Matt Theodore rolled his way into second. Two real characters, Jim Powell and Jon Puckett, settled for a third-place tie. In the Gold Tees Flight, local wine producer Ken Polk had nothing to grape about, as he boldly settled in first. Retired cattle rancher Dan Borges had a mooo-morial round claiming second. Rahls Hemmes and Bill Gylling grasped third. From the red tees, Harry Kious and Ralph Johnson battled to a first-place tie.
In the match play competition, there will be no returning champs this year after the results of round one. From the Red Tee Flight, George Dillon, Rodger La Fleur, St. Jon Foucrault, and Steve Weyrauch advanced to the semifinals. Most of the groupies followed this flight because it had the best-looking players. Advancing in the championship flight were David Dean, Dave Mullens, Roger Ladd and Alan Couchman, as they completed a par-fect day. From the white tees, Louis Luna, Jon Puckett and Russell Hart barely held on against their bye opponents. In the gold tees competition, Mike Pisano showed his talent while Gary Stockeland, A.D. Hawkins and Ray Delarosa survived their bye challengers.
In the closest-to-the-hole engagement from the whites on No. 2 Ron Bassett easily took first over Mullens. From the golds, Ron Huckaby and Ken Polk doubled their money by taking first and second, as no one hit the green on No. 13. From the reds, Foucrault was the only one to hit the green on No. 2, thereby winning all the money. On hole No. 13 from the whites, Hart nudged past Bradley to claim first. From the reds, Weyrauch didn't read the memo saying he wasn't supposed to win anymore, as he again made the shot-of-the-day at 7 feet, 9 inches. Fellow retired fireman Johnson sparked his way into second.