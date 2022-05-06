Bret Harte golf wins 19th Mother Lode League championship

Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp is the home course for the Bret Harte High School golf team and the comfortable setting was a perfect place for the Bullfrogs to celebrate their 2022 Mother Lode League championship.
Bret Harte finished the season in first place in the Mother Lode League and won the Mother Lode League tournament Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort. Bret Harte finished the season with a record of 13-2 and with 46 total points; Argonaut placed second (11-4, 38 pts.); Sonora placed third (12-3, 36 pts.); Calaveras placed fourth (4-11, 16 pts.); Amador placed fifth (2-13, 8 pts.): and Summerville placed sixth (3-12, 6 pts.).
In the final Mother Lode League event of the season, Bret Harte finished the 18-hole day by shooting a 464, followed by Argonaut (497), Sonora (523), Calaveras (558), Amador (587) and Summerville (617).
“It shows that they put in the hard work and I’m just really proud of them,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Cody Dragomanovich said about capturing the league championship.
The title victory is Bret Harte’s 19th overall and first since 2018.
“It’s amazing and I’m ready to get three more,” Bret Harte freshman Eli Weidmann said.
Weidmann finished the day with medalist honors by shooting a match-low 74. At the midseason tournament, Weidmann placed third overall and he was much more pleased with his performance on Thursday.
“I knew that I could do better and that I had it in me,” Weidmann said. “I didn’t play my best at the midseason tournament and going into today, I knew that I had the game for it and that I just needed to have the right mindset to shoot the low score.”
Dragomanovich added, “He’s been putting in a lot of work and it’s good to see it paying it off.”
Bret Harte’s Chance Herndon shot a 94; Troy Dragomanovich shot a 95; senior Bradey Tutthill carded a 98; and Jakob Bouma shot a 103.
As for Calaveras, sophomore Billy Petersen shot a team-low 92; Mason Neelens shot a 99; Logan Petersen shot a 110; Travis Byrd shot a 128; and Dominic Boitano carded a 129.
“The improvement this season has been huge,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “We were shooting over 300 at the beginning and now we are shooting really well. The guys have got better and better all year and that’s what we’ve been working for. We want to improve and have fun while we are doing it.”
Up next is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V divisional tournament, which will take place on May 9 at Merced Golf and Country Club in Merced. Bret Harte’s team, along with Calaveras’ Billy Petersen will participate.
Petersen joined Calaveras’ team late in the season and to see him advance to the divisional tournament pleased Behler.
“His improvement has been really good throughout the season,” Behler said. “He had his best round at the most clutch time, which was today shooting a 92 on a course that he’s never played the back nine.”
When asked about playing at the divisional tournament, Petersen said, “I’m very nervous because there are a lot of good players and hopefully, I don’t get scared, but I should be fine.”