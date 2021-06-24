Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Caden Ding

Caden Ding went from doing nothing, to barely having any time to rest. Once the second spring season rolled around, the senior juggled time on the baseball diamond and basketball court. Being a two-sport athlete at the same time is something that got a lot of respect from head basketball coach Brian Barnett.
“It wasn’t just his commitment this year, but for all four years and wanting to get better and play hard,” Barnett said. “It was great having him around this year. He’d show up to practice after baseball and he’d be dirty and I’d say, ‘Look, thank you for being here and let me know if it’s too much,’ and he never complained. You could tell that he was exhausted but he continued to show up. Would we have been able to have a season like we did without Ding? No way. His dedication showed a lot.”
Ding was a guard on the basketball court and an ace pitcher on the baseball diamond. On the hill, he went 2-6, while pitching 39.2 innings and struck out 48 while holding opponents to hitting just .216. Ding finished his baseball career as a Mother Lode League second-team player.
“Caden’s experience at the varsity level was well-respected amongst the team,” Bret Harte head baseball coach Josh Bailey said. “He had the poise and grit that comes with three years at the varsity level. His mentality on the mound and understanding of his own pitching abilities were huge in being able to attack lineups. The boys knew that Caden was a bonafide workhorse and that they could trust what he brought day in and day out.”