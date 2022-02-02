Calaveras girls' soccer wins on senior night and ends Bret Harte's playoff hopes

Calaveras and Bret Harte each had something to play for. Calaveras already clinched the No. 2 position in the Mother Lode League and has a spot in the postseason. Calaveras wanted to end the season on a three-game winning streak and have senior night be a memorable experience.
The Bullfrogs had a little more at stake. Bret Harte needed a victory over Calaveras to keep its playoff hopes alive, as there is still one more game to play for the Bullfrogs after their matchup with Calaveras. A loss, however, would end all playoff hopes.
At the end of the night, it was Calaveras who celebrated, while Bret Harte will have to wait until next year to try and get back to the postseason. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 2-0 Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“Going into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak really boosts the girls' confidence and keeps our heads in a good place,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “Momentum is huge and ending on a positive run like that helps keep their confidence going.”
Even though her team was unable to beat Calaveras, Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman couldn't be prouder of the way her team performed.
“We played with a lot of heart and soul tonight,” Bowman said. “It’s been a tremendous joy to watch this group of girls continuously improve over the course of the season. Tonight was a fun and competitive match and there was good sportsmanship displayed by both teams, which makes it such an enjoyable experience all around, regardless of the outcome.”
Neither team scored in the opening 40 minutes, but it was Calaveras’ ability to connect on corner kicks that made the difference in the second half. The senior duo of Sydney Remus and Montana Grant each scored off of corner kicks from senior Bridgette Boriolo for Calaveras’ two goals. Grant finished the regular season with 17 goals, while Remus scored eight.
“Our girls played their hearts out to defend our turf on senior night,” Simpson said. “Bret Harte brought their ‘A’ game tonight and the girls really had to grind all 80 minutes to get the win. The seniors led the way all night long.”
Calaveras (7-3-0 MLL) will have to wait to play again until the playoffs begin on Feb. 11. As for Bret Harte (2-6-1 MLL), it will finish its season Thursday afternoon against the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne. That game will begin at 3 p.m.