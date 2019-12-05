Calaveras begins the Riverbank Tournament with a strong win

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team started the Riverbank Tournament with a solid win. In the opening round of the tournament, Calaveras knocked off Waterford 74-36 Thursday night in Galt.
Timothe Van Damme led the way with 15 points, followed by freshman Jay Clifton with 13, Griffin Manning with 12, Isaiah Williams with 11 and AJ Cardon with 10 points in the blowout win.
“Again, we had 10 guys score and we shot the ball much better from outside,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “We played much better defense in the second half, holding Waterford to 13 points.”
Calaveras (2-0) will continue play in the Riverbank Tournament Friday at 6:30 p.m.