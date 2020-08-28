Brewer returns to MMA training after COVID hiatus

Luke Brewer’s potential path to the UFC didn’t have many bumps. The Angels Camp native and Bret Harte High School graduate was sitting pretty with an amateur record of 4-1 and was next in line for a middleweight title fight.
Brewer, 26, had all the momentum he could ask for following a victory at GKO 14 with a rear naked choke in September 2019 while fighting in Jackson. Brewer’s career was on an upward trajectory, but things quickly changed as a result of COVID-19.
After having his hand raised in victory nearly one year ago, Brewer hasn’t been in a sanctioned fight and has had his career put on hold with no current timeline to return to live action.
“I’m not the only one in this boat,” Brewer said from his home in Sacramento. “Anyone else like me, who is a local fighter and isn’t in the UFC yet, we are all in this together, unfortunately. I have no choice but to stay positive.”
The momentum Brewer had following his fourth career victory helped push him to the front of the line for a title fight. He had just started his training camp in preparation for that bout right as COVID-19 began to gain more mainstream attention. Not soon after, he learned his first career title fight was canceled.
“I had a title fight lined up against a good dude who was 5-1 with most of the decisions coming in the first-round,” Brewer said. “We were supposed to fight for the middleweight title at Gold Country Casino, but that’s when COVID-19 hit. My fight technically didn’t get canceled until they shut California down.”
With nothing to do and nobody to fight, Brewer did something he hadn’t done in years: he rested. With his body showing the effects of a lifetime of playing football, wrestling at the youth, high school and college levels, and then four years of MMA, a break seemed like a welcomed change of pace. However, the newfound relaxed lifestyle didn’t mix with Brewer like he originally thought.
“When it (COVID-19) first started, I had to be like the rest of the world and accept what it was,” Brewer said. “Initially, I saw it as a positive thing and I didn’t think it would get dragged out like this. I thought that I could use that time as a break that I needed. I thought it would just be a one-month break. But after you’ve been training every day for four years straight, you start to get antsy.”
Brewers’ scheduled month off lasted only three weeks. With no gym to train in, Brewer looked for ways around his house to stay sharp. The first thing he did was move a heavy bag to the back yard and hang it from a lone palm tree. He also worked on footwork, shadow boxed on the lawn, and went for long runs with his dog. But even with the at-home workouts, Brewer knew he needed more to stay in fighting shape.
Through the grapevine, Brewer heard of a place in an “undisclosed” location, where he could train with other fighters and see some live rounds. He worked out in the underground gym for a few months and then was told that he’d be able to return to the gym where he and his Team Alpha Male teammates call home.
In July, Brewer returned to the gym to train with his teammates, many of whom are UFC fighters. And because the UFC is an “essential business,” Team Alpha Male is allowed to practice in its gym, as long as they are the only ones in the building.
Once back and fighting with his teammates, Brewer’s main concern was that he may have lost a step or two during the hiatus. As much as he trained, there’s nothing like having a fist or foot coming aimed straight at his head.
“I thought I was going to go back and be out of shape, especially going against these UFC guys who never stopped working,” Brewer said. “Even though I was working out, there’s a difference between running and hitting a bag, then going against live go’s. I did my first practice and my cardio held up great. It’s kind of like riding a bike. And as far as my striking, it was as good as it’s ever been.”
While his cardio was up to par, his body wasn’t used to the constant beating that it was once again taking. And even for a four-year fighter like Brewer, the break turned his body back into that of a rookie.
“When it comes to getting hit; my body has softened up a little bit,” Brewer said with a chuckle. “When you are striking every single day, your body gets battle hardened. Your body is used to it. But after not taking any strikes for a while, man, I was sore the next day. I’m back to ice packs like I did when I first showed up in Sacramento.”
Brewer, like most fighters, has no idea when he’d be allowed back to fight. He knows that he’s so close to reaching the UFC, but also is aware that losing one year of fighting – in a career that typically doesn’t last very long – was a hard pill to swallow.
“I know that I’ve lost valuable time that I won’t get back, but at the same time, I’m a positive person and as soon as negatives start hitting me, I need to pull my head out of the water and control only what I can control,” Brewer said. “Time is one thing that I can’t control.”
Because he stayed in both mental and physical shape, Brewer feels he’s ready for his next fight, regardless of when it may be. And he will continue to train as if his next fight is right around the corner.
“I’m still feeling good about the future,” Brewer said. “The only thing I can control is preparing for the next fight, even though I don’t know when that will be. But, I know that I’ll be five-times more dangerous than I would have. I’m growing more and more and I truly think that I might come across an even bigger opportunity. I just need to get a fight. I’m ready to be active again.”