Red Hawks begin league play with a victory over Summerville
The Mother Lode League season began for the Calaveras High School golf team in the win column. The Red Hawks began league play with a 231-260 road victory over the Summerville Bears on Tuesday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.

Calaveras was led by Jayden Martinez, who shot a team-low 42; Billy Petersen shot a 44; Grayson Blackwell carded a 47; Cody Batterton shot a 48; and Carson Mossa-Hull ended his afternoon by shooting a 50. Summerville’s Jesse Verheul earned medalist honors by shooting a 38.

