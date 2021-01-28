Former Calaveras Jr. Red coach, president Jim Reeves dies at age 54

Former Calaveras Jr. Reds football coach and president Jim Reeves died Sunday morning from a heart attack at his home in Valley Springs. Reeves was 54.
“I was just shocked,” Calaveras Jr. Red president Rob Dart said. “He’s a young guy who is active and in great shape. I think all of us were just a loss for words. Anytime you have a loss of a family member, friend or coworker; being shocked is just the best way to put it.”
Reeves, who worked for the Elk Grove Water District, began that Sunday morning by driving to meet his older stepbrother, Mitch Wisinski, at a storage unit at 7 a.m. in Stockton. The brothers loaded their two trucks with items and headed back to Reeves’ home in Valley Springs.
“He wasn’t feeling 100% that day,” Mitch said. “He said that it was hard for him to keep food down the past couple of days. We unloaded both the trucks and then he started having trouble breathing and just dropped.”
Wisinski, a 30-year firefighter, called 911 and proceeded to give his brother CPR until first responders arrived. Wisinski has taught CPR for over two decades and tells his students that the most important thing to do is take a couple of deep breaths to calm down before starting CPR to prevent hyperventilation.
Even with all of his years of training and teaching, Wisinski had never experienced anything like he did Sunday morning.
“I’ve been a firefighter for 30 years and I’ve been in that situation over 100 times with different people throughout my career,” Wisinski said. “It’s never, ever the same as when you are doing it to your loved ones. You are trying harder, you are praying faster, you are calling to God, and you are trying to do everything you can to make sure that this isn’t going to be the outcome that you think it could turn out to be.”
Reeves was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.
“They did everything they could for him,” Wisinski said about the efforts of the first responders. “They worked on him for quite a while to get something going. They did a gallant effort, for sure.”
Physical health didn’t seem to be an issue to Reeves. But to Wisinski, it was the copious amounts of stress that could have led to the heart attack.
“If anything, he was under a lot of stress,” Wisinski said. “He just lost his ex-wife, Jennifer, less than six months ago. She died and he was taking care of all the stuff with her and he was taking care of the grieving of his two kids. Our mom is going through cancer issues, so we are taking her back-and-forth to doctors’ appointments, so he was dealing with that. He had a girlfriend who was three-hours away, so he was traveling to see her. He was out to please everybody and I think it just got to be too much for him. He just never said no, or that he couldn’t be there.”
Reeves never said no when it came to Calaveras Jr. Reds football. Reeves spent more than a decade with the organization, but like most, started as a volunteer to help out the coaches. He then became an assistant coach for the Jr. novice team and then coached the novice squad. Reeves was also the athletic director before being named president.
“He did everything,” Dart said. “He was that guy who was the first one there in the morning and then he’d be shutting the lights down with the high school staff. He was a great guy who cared about the kids.”
Even after officially leaving the Jr. Reds, Reeves continually made himself available to anyone that needed his help.
“I would get calls from him asking how things were going or if there was anything that we needed from him,” Dart said. “He was always there. He would have helped in a heartbeat if someone needed him. He would have done anything to help better our program, or any program in the league. He was that kind of guy.”
When word of his brother's death spread around the community, Wisinski got countless calls and messages from those expressing how much Reeves meant to them.
“The day he passed, people were saying, ‘You don’t realize how big your brother was in this community,’” Wisinski said. “And to be honest with you, I didn’t. I didn’t know.”
A celebration of life for Reeves will be at 6 p.m., Feb. 2 at Brew’gers in Valley Springs. For more information, call Liza Porath, (209) 981-3863.
When asked what he will miss most about his younger brother, Wisinski answered, “What do you miss the most from your best friend? It’s those everyday contacts, the communication, the love and the support.”
Reeves is survived by his mother, Margaret Wisinski; father, Dennis Reeves; sons, Scott and James; stepbrothers, Mitch Wisinski and Marty Wisinski. Reeves was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Jennifer; stepfather, Don Wisinski; sister, Debbie Reeves; stepsister, Melinda Wisinski; and stepbrothers, Donnie Wisinski and Michael Wisinski.