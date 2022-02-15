Top seeds: Calaveras girls are ranked No. 1 in D4 with boys right behind at No. 2

When the basketball playoff brackets were released early Tuesday evening, the outcome couldn't have been any better for the Calaveras High School basketball programs.
The Calaveras girls’ team got the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs, while the boys were right behind with the No. 2 seed in D4. So as long as both teams continue to win, they will not have to leave the comfort of Mike Flock Gym until the section championship game.
Calaveras girls’ team finished the season with an overall record of 24-3, while going a perfect 10-0 in the Mother Lode League standings. For much of the season, MaxPreps had Calaveras ranked behind Colfax and Dixon, even though Calaveras held a head-to-head victory over Colfax. But when the selection committee made its decision, it felt Calaveras earned the No. 1 seed.
As a reward for getting the No. 1 seed in D4, Calaveras will begin the playoffs against the winner of No. 16 Union Mine and No. 17 Linden, who will play Wednesday night and then have to turn around and take on Calaveras the following day in San Andreas. If Calaveras is able to knock off either Union Mine or Linden, it would then host the winner of No. 8 Orestimba vs. No. 9 Escalon. Calaveras will open the playoffs at 7 p.m., Thursday in San Andreas.
As for the rest of the bracket, Calaveras already has victories over No. 3 Colfax; No. 4 Argonaut; No. 5 Liberty Ranch; No. 6 Capital Christian; and No. 15 Sonora. Calaveras is a combined 7-0 against those teams.
While the Calaveras girls’ team expected to be one of the top teams in the section, the same could not be said for the boys’ squad. One week ago, Calaveras was the underdogs against Sonora, the No. 1 team in the D4 rankings. Calaveras not only beat the Wildcats by five in San Andreas, but it also then beat Bret Harte on the road and then knocked off Sonora for a second time to determine the No. 1 seed in the Mother Lode League.
Less than 24 hours after beating Sonora for a second time in a week, Calaveras learned of its No. 2 seeding.
“I’m slightly surprised,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “I don’t know about the added pressure. It’s the playoffs and it doesn’t matter what your seed is, you just have to play well.”
Calaveras finished the regular season 22-7, while going 9-1 in the Mother Lode League and sharing the title with Sonora.
No. 2 Calaveras will host the winner of No. 15 San Juan vs. No. 18 Casa Roble, who will play Wednesday night. Calaveras will play either San Juan or Casa Roble at 7 p.m., Friday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.