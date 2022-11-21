Garcia ready to return to the wrestling room in second year as Calaveras' head coach

In 2021, Andrew Garcia didn’t have a lot of time to prepare himself for being the new head coach of the Calaveras High School wrestling team. As a four-year Calaveras wrestler, the 2017 graduate knew a thing or two about how things ran inside the Calaveras wrestling room.
So, Garcia continued to do things the way things were run under legendary coaches Vince Bicocca, Mark Bowe and Ryan Upchurch. In his first year as Calaveras’ head coach, Garcia’s squad were Mother Lode League dual meet champions and captured yet another CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship. And at the end of the season, Calaveras sent four wrestlers to the CIF State Championship meet.
Now, heading into his second season at the helm of the Calaveras wrestling program, Garcia has had an entire offseason to think of what he’d like to continue and what he’d like to change. And through it all, Garcia feels that he can change as a coach, rather than making any significant changes to the program.
“Although I liked the way things went, I had a lot of time to reflect and I decided that I should probably calm down on a lot of my stuff,” Garcia said. “Because I’m young, I just get so excited, and I have the rolling down a hill snowball effect of getting into this and getting into that and not slowing down and going over the key technical parts for kids to pick up on.”
A few minutes after the final school bell day of the rings, wrestlers begin to enter the Calaveras wrestling room. Some joke with each other, while others put on their wrestling shoes after weighing in for the day.
As for Garcia, he is doing the part of coaching that not many people see and that’s dealing with seemingly endless paperwork. When Garcia thought about one day coaching, he thought about teaching wrestlers how to be successful on the mat. What he didn’t envision was going to stacks and stacks of paperwork, which is just another part of the job that he’s learning to get accustomed to.
“I think people think that coaching is the easiest job in the world because you don’t have to compete, but seven days a week I’m filling out forms for tournaments, or for travel requests, or for what each of these kids need throughout the week,” Garcia said. “It’s a lot more than I think that a lot of people would imagine.”
The Calaveras wrestling room is once again filled with grapplers. However, many of the faces inside the room are new ones. With much of the team rather inexperienced, Garcia will lean on not only his knowledge of mastering the mat, but also that of his returning stars, which includes state wrestlers Scott Beadles and Cynthia Meza.
“It absolutely excites me,” Garcia said about seeing so many new faces inside of the wrestling room. “Having new faces is awesome and most of them are freshmen. Having kids like Scotty (Beadles) and Cynthia (Meza) in the room who are state-level wrestlers helps out the rest of the room, not only where they should set their goals to be, but it shows the younger kids that in order to be that guy, you should copy some of his stuff and maybe jump in and wrestle with Scotty to see how he moves. There is a lot that the new guys can learn from the experienced guys.”
With so many new wrestlers, it could be easy for some to assume that Calaveras won’t have the same firepower and success as it had in previous years. And for a program as decorated as Calaveras’ even a year not being in the finals for a blue banner gets people talking. Garcia isn’t worried about what outsiders think and he’s confident that he’ll have his team moving in the right direction sooner than later.
“I always like to keep my highs high and my lows low and stay in between,” Garcia said. “I don’t feed into anything like that. I’ve always been key on the fact that it doesn’t matter where we start, it’s where we finish. For a lot of these young kids who are just starting out, maybe they’ll make the varsity lineup and do some things for us later in the season.”
Even though Calaveras’ roster contains a couple of stars and a lot of youth, Garcia hasn’t let that take away from the goals that are set every year. When it comes to championships, Garcia always wants his wrestlers to think league, section and state.
“We’ve set our team goals every year and this year I set them just as high,” Garcia said. “I want two or three state qualifiers at the end of the year, and I want to be in that blue banner hunt. And absolutely, I would love another great league final matchup between us and Summerville and us and Bret Harte or any of these programs who are getting a lot of numbers. I’m really excited for MLL competition and what the dual meets are going to hold this year.”