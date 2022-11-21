Garcia ready to return to the wrestling room in second year as Calaveras' head coach
Calaveras High School wrestling coach Andrew Garcia walks around the wrestling room during practice on Nov. 17 in San Andreas.

In 2021, Andrew Garcia didn’t have a lot of time to prepare himself for being the new head coach of the Calaveras High School wrestling team. As a four-year Calaveras wrestler, the 2017 graduate knew a thing or two about how things ran inside the Calaveras wrestling room.

So, Garcia continued to do things the way things were run under legendary coaches Vince Bicocca, Mark Bowe and Ryan Upchurch. In his first year as Calaveras’ head coach, Garcia’s squad were Mother Lode League dual meet champions and captured yet another CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship. And at the end of the season, Calaveras sent four wrestlers to the CIF State Championship meet.

